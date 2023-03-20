Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Prepares to Announce Its First Game: Details

First game announcement would mark another major achievement for Baby Doge Coin in 2023

Expectations are raised as Baby Doge Coin is set to make its very first game announcement. With this innovation, Baby Doge Coin joins the ranks of other canine-themed cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki (Floki), both of which have their game projects.

In October 2022, Shiba Inu launched its free mobile card fighting game, "Shiba Eternity," developed by Melbourne-based PlaySide Studios. Floki's Valhalla is a play-to-earn NFT metaverse game.

Tomorrow we will be announcing what the first #BabyDoge game will be 🥳 https://t.co/XpqJiwQXbd pic.twitter.com/PetaYskT8J — BabyDogeSwap.com LIVE (@BabyDogeCoin) March 19, 2023

Given the immense attention that both games have attracted, the same can also be expected of Baby Doge Coin.

Baby Doge Coin's interest in gaming remains vivid as the first P2E game in Decentraland Petaverse for BabyDogeNFTs launched in August 2022.

This allowed users to play with their favorite BabyDoge non-fungible tokens (NFTs), earn tokens and unlock NFTs at the P2E Pet Park in the Decentraland metaverse.

Burn portal launched in February

In February, Baby Doge Coin launched its burn portal, created to significantly reduce its supply.

Since the inception of the burn portal, trillions of BabyDoge tokens have been burned. In the last 24 hours, 3,578,595,236,934 worth $8,342 BABYDOGE tokens have been burned. So far, 204,179,252,155,742,656 BabyDoge, or 48.614% of the total supply of 420 quadrillion, have been burned.

The seeming effectiveness of Baby Doge Coin burning has not yet impacted the cryptocurrency's short-term price; whether this will occur in the long term is yet unknown.

At the time of writing, the price of one BABYDOGE coin is $0.000000002414, representing a 1.66% drop in the last 24 hours.