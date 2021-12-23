Attarius Network and BOTLabs GmbH Announce Gaming Partnership

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The initial developer of the KILT Protocol, BOTLabs GmbH, and Attarius Network have announced the incorporation of principles of self-sovereign identity with the adoption of DIDs and Verifiable Credentials via the KILT Protocol. The Attarius Network's ecosystem of products, including the Attarius wallet, will implement KILT's technology.

About Attarius Network

Attarius Network is currently building a full-stack NFT ecosystem for the gaming industry. The project's main focus is on developing blockchain gaming in the Middle East and Asian markets. Both Attarius and KILT are built on Substrate, which makes interaction with each other easier.

Attarius Network are happy to announce our partnership with BOTLabs GmbH, the developers of @Kiltprotocol

Our collaboration will allow the blockchain gaming community to freely port their assets between protocols, create game guilds and DAOs@AttariusNhttps://t.co/PN1vJQcMXY December 22, 2021

Whenever users onboard to the Attarius platform, they immediately become eligible to purchase achievements and levels as credentials for their KILT identity. After that, users become owners of the credentials and determine how, when and where to share them.

With the continuous addition of new partners on the Attarius platform, users will be able to verify and download their assets and skills acquired in tournaments and other activities. KILT's technology will also be used to track players' performance on multiple gaming networks and platforms.

The Attarius platform

Attarius Network users and players will be able to form or join gaming guilds or DAOs and clash with others to test their level of skill. KILT will be used to verify all of the parameters. With the help of credential technology, players should see an acceleration in the number of created guilds and DAOs.

KILT credential implementation into the Attarius wallet and marketplace can also be used for incentivizing and accelerating fundraising for gaming guilds and small game development studios. As for now, the wallet is able to hold Attarius Network tokens (ATRN), game tokens and in-game items in the form of NFTs.

The project is looking forward to making the decentralized onboarding process available through the wallet with the help of KILT and KYC providers. Users will be able to enter the platform without having to share unnecessary elements of their identities, which makes the whole authentification process decentralized.

CEOs of both companies have expressed their excitement for this new partnership that will create perfect conditions for the sustainable growth of Attarius Network. BOTLabs GmbH is developing one of the most sophisticated SSI products in the field, notes the founder of Attarius Network, Oleg Kotlyarov.