ATLETA’s 2024 Milestones: Transforming Blockchain Applications in Sports

For ATLETA, a blockchain platform designed specifically for the sports sector, 2024 was a decisive year. As a multi-layer modular blockchain with native cross-chain interoperability, ATLETA has distinguished itself by concentrating on tackling issues like trust fairness and transparency in the sports industry. The events of this year demonstrate how ATLETA has the power to influence sports technology going forward.

Olympia launches

Olympia testnet: The performance of its Olympia Testnet was one of ATLETA's biggest accomplishments in 2024. Averaging 6.3 seconds per block, the testnet handled over 24 million transactions over 2.04 million blocks during the year. These numbers highlight the network's capacity to meet the requirements of practical applications, including sports-specific ones like smart contracts and athlete performance data management.

Additionally, more than 1 million distinct wallets connected to the testnet. For developers and users who tested staking mechanisms, smart contract functionalities and network security, this degree of engagement demonstrates its usefulness, emphasis on transparency and security. Cyberscope conducted two separate audits of ATLETA in 2024: one in September and one in October. The platform's security, resilience and transparency were validated by these thorough assessments.

Growing community

Expanding the community. As a result of greater interest and involvement, ATLETA's community expanded dramatically in 2024. On a number of platforms the project saw significant growth. More than 190,000 followers actively participated in news and updates on Twitter (X). There are 122,000 users on Telegram, including a channel specifically for Japanese users; 150,000 users use Discord to work together on discussions and development.

For the benefit of its expanding Japanese audience, ATLETA also started a Japanese blog on Medium. By December, there were 2,000 followers on Medium, up from 500 in September. With the international cryptocurrency exchange Bybit, a collaboration was formed.

An event featuring a prize pool that drew close to 3,000 participants was part of this partnership. By partnering with a top exchange, ATLETA expanded its presence in the cryptocurrency space and reached new user demographics.

Gathering support

Famous soccer players Romário, Materazzi and Edmilson joined ATLETA as official ambassadors, bringing attention to the company's efforts to connect blockchain technology and sports.

These individuals have fostered relationships with the international sports community while raising awareness of the platform's objectives. ATLETA is prepared for a pivotal year in 2025, with 2024 setting the foundation. The mainnet's expected launch will complete the platform's decentralized governance and modular architecture. This significant milestone is anticipated to make it possible for the sports sector to implement blockchain-based solutions for transparent and tamper-proof management of athlete contracts performance information and medical records.

ATLETA's modular architecture and emphasis on scalability are intended to establish new benchmarks for the sports sector. In order to empower stakeholders and change the way the industry handles its operational and financial frameworks, the platform aims to address fundamental issues. 2024 demonstrated how ATLETA can transform lofty goals into quantifiable advancements.

With successful testnet performance, community expansion and strategic partnerships, the project proved that it could revolutionize sports technology. In 2025, ATLETA's mainnet launch and ongoing attempts to incorporate blockchain technology into the international sports industry will be the main priorities.