    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Sport-centric blockchain network Olimpia hits three million testnet transactions milestone in just two months post-launch
    Fri, 2/08/2024 - 14:14
    Atleta Network's Testnet, Olimpia, Scores 200,000 Participants in Two Months
    The first multi-layer blockchain platform developed to modernize the sports industry has begun to break records. Atleta launched its “Olympia'' testnet just two months ago and already has over 200,000 Web3 users. From a humble 250,000 transactions conducted in the first two days to an impressive 3,000,000 two months later, this network is rapidly accelerating its presence.

    First two months of Atleta’s Olimpia testnet: What has been accomplished so far?

    Atleta is a modular, EVM-compatible layer-1 blockchain platform designed specifically for the unique needs of the sports industry. Since the beginning of 2023, around a thousand Web3 developers have worked globally to build the first blockchain network for sports data management, financial operations and sports dApps (decentralized applications) deployment. 

    Article image
    Image by Atleta

    Built on Polkadot SDK Substrate, the Atleta blockchain has a unique architecture that combines four core elements: parachains, XCM+, cross-chain interoperability and NPoS. The network will allow sports organizations to:

    • Enhance data management, making data storing transparent and secure in Atleta’s distributed ledger.
    • Create custom decentralized applications, running them on the network’s dApps execution layer.
    • Issue fan tokens with voting rights and holder-only experiences.
    • Create new ways of monetization, selling digital merch and memorabilia in the platform’s NFT marketplace.

    The individual users, in turn, will leverage Atleta to: 

    • Trade digital sports items in the marketplace.
    • Hold assets like crypto, NFTs, etc., in their native wallet.
    • Develop dApps and deploy them on the network.
    • Directly engage with sports stars, supporting them and getting rewards in return.
    • Vote on the potential decisions of their favorite team or athlete.

    Atleta’s testnet Olimpia onboards newcomers: How to join

    Anyone can join the Atleta Olympia Testnet by heading over to the official dashboard, available here. Testnet users accrue XP points for using different functions of the testnet (e.g., ATLA staking, voting, etc.), which are presented as recurring tasks with certain XP values. All of the users get daily and weekly tasks, updated every 24 hours. 

    The first 100,000 Web3 enthusiasts registered for the Atleta testnet by its start have seized the opportunity to increase their chances of getting the biggest rewards with Whitelist NFT. 

    To leverage the network’s functionalities and pay transaction fees, testnet users need ATLA tokens, which they can claim on the network’s faucet. It gives users ATLA coins once a day, and it rewards claimers with additional XP points, as the faucet is an integral part of Atleta’s beta version. According to the network’s block explorer, 1000+ users make 75,000 ATLA transactions daily, on average. By now, the total number of transactions surpasses three million. 

    In July, the Atleta team announced an ambassador program with a total prize pool of $150,000 to accelerate community growth and outreach well beyond the field. 

    Besides, Atleta launched a grant program for talented developers and teams that can enrich the network with new products. The network development team will pay up to $50,000 in $ATLA tokens to any developer or team that makes a relevant contribution to the building of the sports dApps ecosystem.

    ATLA token generation event expected to happen in Q4, 2024

    Later within the testnet period, early adopters will be able to explore the NFT marketplace for trading soccer-related non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and a lending protocol that supports lending, borrowing and in-chain crypto portfolio management using Atleta Native Assets.

    In Q4, 2024, the network’s team will launch the network’s mainnet and conduct the ATLA coin token generation event (TGE).

    Atleta Network is the heart of the Blockchain Sports Ecosystem, which incorporates AI analytics, performance tracking sensors and VR and blockchain technologies to improve sports operations, drive better results and provide opportunities for young talent worldwide.

