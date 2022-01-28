AstroSwap (ASTRO) Introduces Multi-Chain DeFi Ecosystem

Fri, 01/28/2022 - 15:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
AstroSwap (ASTRO) platform introduces Velas (VLX) fee refunds for every transaction
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

AstroSwap, a novel decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, is ready to launch on Cardano (ADA) blockchain. Its core native asset, ASTRO, is already available on major CEXes and DEXes.

AstroSwap DEX finally goes live on Cardano

According to the official announcement shared by representatives of AstroSwap with U.Today, its mainnet operations have just begun. Besides providing users with lightning-fast crypto exchange options, it pioneers a Velas-based rebate program.

For every swap authorized on AstroSwap platforms, its initiator will receive VLX rewards to cover 100% of transaction fees. This option is designed to make trading on AstroSwap more resource-efficient.

After its hotly anticipated initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) on ADAPad lauchpad, AstraSwap's core token, ASTRO, rallied 200x. Even the bearish reversal of January 2022 has failed to stop this rally.

The ASTRO rally is catalyzed by a number of unique features implemented by AstroSwap (ASTRO) in order to cement itself as a next-gen DeFi for multiple blockchains.

Expansion to Solana (SOL) is in the cards

The AstroSwap team allocated a big stake of its net supply (45% out of 10 billion ASTRO) to staking pool reserves. As such, it can easily maintain unmatched APY for all staking products.

Initially launched on Velas (VLX), AstroSwap platform expands to Cardano (ADA) and is going to deploy its infrastructure to Solana (SOL), the most overhyped smart contracts platform of 2021.

Also, with 100% compatibility with Ethereum (ETH) and EVM, it can easily onboard users of Metamask, the most popular wallet in the Web3 segment.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

