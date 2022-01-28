AstroSwap (ASTRO) Introduces Multi-Chain DeFi Ecosystem

AstroSwap, a novel decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, is ready to launch on Cardano (ADA) blockchain. Its core native asset, ASTRO, is already available on major CEXes and DEXes.

AstroSwap DEX finally goes live on Cardano

According to the official announcement shared by representatives of AstroSwap with U.Today, its mainnet operations have just begun. Besides providing users with lightning-fast crypto exchange options, it pioneers a Velas-based rebate program.

🚀 Galactic Announcement🌖



We're covering DEX usage gas fees for everyone that bridges to Velas Network via Swapz, VelasPad or MultiChain bridge 🔥



All links to the various bridges can be found belowhttps://t.co/8BrRNDH5OBhttps://t.co/ZMrLxbEIuvhttps://t.co/cBsDsaWbTR

(1/3) January 27, 2022

For every swap authorized on AstroSwap platforms, its initiator will receive VLX rewards to cover 100% of transaction fees. This option is designed to make trading on AstroSwap more resource-efficient.

After its hotly anticipated initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) on ADAPad lauchpad, AstraSwap's core token, ASTRO, rallied 200x. Even the bearish reversal of January 2022 has failed to stop this rally.

The ASTRO rally is catalyzed by a number of unique features implemented by AstroSwap (ASTRO) in order to cement itself as a next-gen DeFi for multiple blockchains.

Expansion to Solana (SOL) is in the cards

The AstroSwap team allocated a big stake of its net supply (45% out of 10 billion ASTRO) to staking pool reserves. As such, it can easily maintain unmatched APY for all staking products.

Initially launched on Velas (VLX), AstroSwap platform expands to Cardano (ADA) and is going to deploy its infrastructure to Solana (SOL), the most overhyped smart contracts platform of 2021.

Also, with 100% compatibility with Ethereum (ETH) and EVM, it can easily onboard users of Metamask, the most popular wallet in the Web3 segment.