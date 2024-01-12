As Bitcoin ETF Is Approved, Paybis Allows Seamless BTC Purchasing With Card

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States has already triggered the inflow of money to the BTC liquidity ecosystem. Even retail customers who are unlikely to buy BTC ETFs themselves might benefit from starting euphoria in this segment.

With new-gen crypto-to-fiat conversion platforms like Paybis, investors can start their Bitcoin (BTC) journey using only familiar credit cards, wire transfers, or Apple Pay.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs launched in the U.S.: How to benefit?

Approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. is the most anticipated event in crypto for at least Q1, 2024. Simply put, starting from Jan. 11, the largest U.S. asset managers can offer their clients exchange-traded funds shares backed by the price of physical Bitcoin (BTC).

This announcement is crucial for institutional investors as they can now benefit from Bitcoin (BTC) price fluctuations in both directions with no need to obtain and store “physical” cryptocurrency. Investing in Bitcoin-based assets becomes more streamlined in terms of infrastructure, taxation and regulation.

As a result, the inflow of liquidity into the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem is expected. Researchers and analysts are ready for unmatched volatility spikes, which makes buying BTC attractive for traders with various strategies and backgrounds. In turn, this might introduce Bitcoin (BTC) to those investors who previously avoided pooling their liquidity into digital assets. Buying Bitcoin (BTC) with credit cards remains the perfect entry point to cryptocurrency for newbies.

In early 2024, the market badly needs reliable and secure services that facilitate buying and selling crypto with fiat and accept traditional payment methods, including cards, digital fiat payment systems like Apple Pay, wire transfers and so on.

EU-regulated platform Paybis released newbie-friendly paygates for those interested in purchasing crypto with fiat money. It advances the tooling of retail investors and helps them not to miss the rally triggered by ETFs approval.

Paybis unlocks new opportunities for crypto-to-fiat conversion

Launched back in 2014, Paybis offers cross-asset conversion between digital currencies and the largest fiat currencies. With its on- and off-ramp, users can seamlessly buy Bitcoin (BTC) with Euro, United States Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Great Britain Pound, Swiss Franc and plenty of other currencies.

Image by Paybis

As Bitcoin (BTC) is in focus for investors in January 2024 due to the ETF approval frenzy, Paybis invites all users to exchange it for fiat in a secure and regulated manner. With Paybis, even customers with low deposits can benefit from BTC price volatility caused by ETF news.

In order to ensure frictionless value transfer, the platform implemented numerous top-up methods. Paybis supports payments from credit cards, bank transfers (wire payments) from accounts in certain jurisdictions, transfers from Skrill, Giropay, AstroPay and Neteller digital payment processors.

🟢📊 Now that the market has been going up, you might want to cash in some of those gains you made.



🏦 Selling crypto to your bank account is one of the fastest and simplest ways to turn your crypto gains into fiat.



Traders can buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) with fiat on the go via smartphones as Paybis has developed newbie-friendly applications available in the Google Play and App Store.

Better security, better usability

The platform and its software managed to gain attention among traders all over the world: with over $2 billion processed, the exchange received 4.2 out of 5 on TrustScore based on almost 20,000 reviews from real traders.

Besides B2C customers, Paybis offers digital asset solutions for institutions. Its white-label offering allows third-party websites to activate their own fiat on- and off-ramps. For mobile application developers and marketers, Paybis released MobSDK, a powerful software development kit with a focus on cross-platform smartphone applications.

As such, Paybis offers a seamless and instant way to buy Bitcoin (BTC) with fiat and, therefore, to have a chance to benefit from its potential price performance.