As Bitcoin Comes Close to $19,000, Open Interest in BTC Futures Hits All-Time High

News
Sun, 11/22/2020 - 11:37

Alex Dovbnya
The aggregated value of outstanding Bitcoin futures contracts has surpassed $7 bln

Aggregated open interest (OI) on Bitcoin futures has surpassed $7 bln for the first time, according to U.K.-based derivatives data provider Skew.




Four exchanges (OKEx, Binance, Bybit, and CME) have more than $1 bln worth of outstanding derivatives contracts.     

Earlier this week, OI on Bitcoin futures contracts traded by CME Group notched a new lifetime high of $1 bln, highlighting growing institutional demand for the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Futures funding rates are soaring

As reported by U.Today, Binance.US CEO Catherine Coley claimed that the massive crypto rally was driven by spot traders, which was evident based on the relative low funding rates of perpetual futures.   

However, the derivatives market is now heating up. Bybt data shows that futures funding rates spiked to their highest level since Aug. 18 when Bitcoin plunged over four percent. 




Market uptrends that are led by derivative products usually show less resilience and tend to falter as soon as traders close their overleveraged long positions.     

Bitcoin on the ropes

Bitcoin rallied to a new 2020 peak of $18,977 on Nov. 21 before retracing back to $18,100 the following day.




The cryptocurrency is down over three percent during its first major correction since Nov. 14.

#Bitcoin News#Cryptocurrency Trading#Bitcoin Futures

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

