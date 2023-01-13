Aptos (APT) Records 29% Surge, How Far Away Is APT from Its ATH?

Aptos (APT) has sustained its stellar start to year and is closer to its ATH

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

With general sustenance in the ongoing rally in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, Aptos (APT) has become one of the best-performing altcoins over the past 24 hours. Within that time frame, the digital currency has grown by 29.49% to $6.68, solidifying the 81.95% growth it has recorded over the past week.

Aptos is designed as a Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain protocol that employs a novel smart contract programming language called Move, a Rust-based programming language that was independently developed by Meta's (formerly Facebook's) Diem blockchain engineers. Recognized for its versatility, Aptos is gradually plugging itself in as a viable Ethereum killer.

In terms of its price action, Aptos might be one of the best-performing altcoins when compared to its proximity to its all-time high (ATH). The digital asset attained its price peak of $10.25 about three months ago and, at current prices, Aptos is just 34.87% away from retesting this new high.

By comparison, Ethereum (ETH), despite its transition to PoS, is about 71.15% away from its ATH of $4,891.70, Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Binance Coin (BNB) are also more than 50% away from their ATHs, making APT an outperformer.

Aptos ecosystem growth

Aptos token's growth is notably being fueled by the growing utility of the blockchain protocol as well as the now visible popularity of the APT coin. As a relatively young blockchain protocol, Aptos has continued to create a robust awareness of its capabilities and broadening integrations.

As confirmed by decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform, Onus Finance, Aptos remained the most discussed altcoin in its community. This revelation complements the goal of the protocol to present itself as ready for everyone in Web 3.0 as it seeks to empower an ecosystem of dApps to solve real-world user problems.