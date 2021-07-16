“Anon Inu”: Anonymous Presents New Cryptocurrency to Fight Elon Musk

News
Fri, 07/16/2021 - 06:20
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Anonymous is supposedly shilling its own cryptocurrency to get back at Elon Musk
“Anon Inu”: Anonymous Presents New Cryptocurrency to Fight Elon Musk
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Anonymous has supposedly released a new video, in which it announced its own cryptocurrency called “Anon Inu.”



The purpose of the token is to fight Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the “meme war” and China “in the crypto war”:   

We believe that crypto is just getting started, so we have released the Anon Inu token a new DeFi community token with various built-in utilities.

Related
Here's Who Successfully Attacked Bitcoin SV

Due to the decentralized nature of the hacking group, it’s unclear whether it is actually shilling a new token under questionable pretense.

As reported by U.Today, Anonymous threatened to go after Musk in early June for destroying lives with his crypto tweets via the same YouTube channel.

While YourAnonCentral seemingly confirmed that it was behind the threat, YourAnonNews denied its involvement.

#Bitcoin News #Dogecoin News #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image New Tweet from AXE Deodorant Mentioning #Dogecan Exploded in the Crypto Community
07/16/2021 - 09:10

New Tweet from AXE Deodorant Mentioning #Dogecan Exploded in the Crypto Community
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada
article image Bitcoin May Go Below $30,000 Now That Novogratz’s GLXY Crypto-Related Stock Plunges 63%: Peter Schiff
07/16/2021 - 08:41

Bitcoin May Go Below $30,000 Now That Novogratz’s GLXY Crypto-Related Stock Plunges 63%: Peter Schiff

Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image “Anon Inu”: Anonymous Presents New Cryptocurrency to Fight Elon Musk
07/16/2021 - 06:20

“Anon Inu”: Anonymous Presents New Cryptocurrency to Fight Elon Musk
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya