Ankr Introduces Rollup-as-a-Service Tool on OP Stack

New instrument for Web3 applications unveiled at OP Labs' Onchain Summit at Devconnect in Istanbul on Nov. 14, 2023.

Ankr, Optimism launch Rollup-as-a-Service instrument on OP Stack

Ankr, a Web3 infrastructure provider, launched a Rollup-as-a-Service tool for dApps in collaboration with Optimism, a developer of the second-largest L2 blockchain on Ethereum (ETH).

Using Ankr's Rollup as a Service, users can create an independent OP Stack-based L2 that exclusively serves traffic from their application or project. The Optimism Foundation has invited Ankr to become an official implementation partner to deliver OP Chains to prospective customers.

Ankr will provide engineering and infrastructure for this new solution, which offers an accessible and expedient means of launching a new OP Chain.

Josh Neuroth, Ankr's Head of Product, is excited by the innovative design of collaboration and stresses its importance for the Web3 app ecosystem:

The combination of benefits from the OP Stack and Ankr's Rollup as a Service will be beyond powerful for Web3 developers. The scalability introduced, along with the sheer ease of deploying a new L2 for every enterprise or dApp that wants one, will be enough to start cashing in on some of the earlier promises introduced by the industry. This is the maturation we need to make the next generation of use cases a reality.

As covered by U.Today previously, Ankr introduced Ultra Sound Infrastructure Web3 development kit.

New opportunities for Web3 with scaling services by Ankr

Tess Rinearson, Head of Product at OP Labs, is sure that the new collaboration will be useful for the next generation of crypto app developers:

We are excited to work with Ankr to make it even easier for developers to help bring new users onchain in a thriving Superchain ecosystem. Ankr is already a trusted partner that provides Optimism with node infrastructure, so providing high quality RaaS is a natural extension of our partnership.

Ankr's Rollup as a Service is the next product in its Scaling Services suite, which already provides the ability to launch a custom sidechain on a selection of blockchain ecosystems.

This new offering expands the scaling solution options available for developers, catering to a growing desire in the industry to build highly scalable projects that can benefit from Ethereum (ETH) security and its "network effect."