Ancient Ethereum Whale from ICO Times Returns, Transfers 145,000 ETH

Mon, 08/15/2022 - 07:54
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum address that was last active back in 2014 makes big return to market
Ancient Ethereum Whale from ICO Times Returns, Transfers 145,000 ETH
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

An Ethereum wallet that has been dormant since the ICO of the second biggest network on the market woke up all of a sudden and transferred a huge amount of tokens to a list of unmarked wallets. The whole sum was divided into 5,000 ETH per wallet.

The initial source of ETH for the whale was participation in the Ethereum Genesis ICO that took place back in 2014, when the foundation offered 1 ETH for $0.31. Unfortunately, our whale decided to sell part of the obtained ETH on the Bitfinex3 exchange back on July 31, 2019, for $219 per coin. The total value of the deal was around $1 million.

As of today, the remaining 145,000 can easily be sold for approximately $250 million, considering the potential drawdown such a huge deal would cause momentarily if sold via market order.

But at the same time, it is unlikely that the whale is going to sell his holdings, as the nature of the transaction does not look like it is all going to the exchange. The most likely scenario is that the investor is going to open some Ethereum 2.0 nodes to receive passive income.

What if 145,000 ETH are sold on the market?

Considering the slight correction on Ethereum, some crypto community members assumed that the whale was going to sell part of his holdings when ETH trades around $2,000 and rebuy it cheaper when Ether moves back below $1,000.

Related
Ripple Gains Permission to Authenticate Critical Videos of SEC Officials

Luckily for crypto investors, $200 million in selling pressure is not enough to crash the Ethereum market completely as the biggest centralized exchanges and OTC desks will ‌cover selling demand without causing an extreme volatility spike.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu Flips Dogecoin on Twitter; Is Market Cap Next?
08/15/2022 - 08:43
Shiba Inu Flips Dogecoin on Twitter; Is Market Cap Next?
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin May Test Support Below $10,000 Due to This Pattern Forming: Peter Schiff
08/15/2022 - 08:33
Bitcoin May Test Support Below $10,000 Due to This Pattern Forming: Peter Schiff
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) 25% Rally Caused by This Group of Investors
08/15/2022 - 08:20
Shiba Inu (SHIB) 25% Rally Caused by This Group of Investors
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan