AdEx Introduces Revamped Web3 Advertising Platform, Employs AI and ZK Tech

In a major pivot, AdEx announced the launch of a Web3 advertising platform, repositioning itself as a tool primarily for blockchain and crypto advertisers looking to engage with the broader Web2 audience. The novel product features several technological advancements, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and zero-knowledge (ZK) tooling.

Initially launched in 2017 as a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, AdEx platform has rebranded itself as a Web3 advertising platform fueled by the latest developments in the hottest segments in digital tech. Namely, AdEx employs AI instruments and ZK privacy tools.

As a result of AI and ZK tech integration, the platform managed to score notable accomplishments in terms of performance, UX/UI and services.

Namely, user fees dropped to 7%, with a reduction to 4% for users of ADX, the platform's core native cryptocurrency. In terms of customer success, the platform's redesign prioritizes advertiser needs, integrating with Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) to expand available ad inventory.

Advertisers can now use an exended range of payment methods, including major USD-pegged stablecoins like U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), Dai (DAI) and USD Coin (USDC), as well as the platform's native crypto, ADX.

Also, new features are designed to optimize general ad performance and improve user privacy while posting and updating app campaigns.

Welcome deposit incentive kicks off with 30% bonuses

Besides novel opportunities for advertisers, AdEx activated Polygon (MATIC) blockchain support to provide faster transactions and lower fees.

AdEx celebrates the launch of new advertising platform via a welcome deposit campaign. Advertisers depositing more than $10,000 will receive a 30% bonus on their deposit, enhancing their advertising spend.

Since its founding in 2017, AdEx has evolved from a crowdfunding initiative that raised over $10 million into a platform focused on the digital advertising sector.

The platform has grown to include various features beneficial to advertisers, including the introduction of the Ambire Wallet and subsequent rebranding phases. The current update marks a continued focus on integrating advanced technologies to improve advertising efficacy and privacy.