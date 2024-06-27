Advertisement
AD

    AdEx Introduces Revamped Web3 Advertising Platform, Employs AI and ZK Tech

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    AdEx, innovative advertising machine for Web3, blockchain and crypto projects, shares details of its recent ambitious upgrades
    Thu, 27/06/2024 - 13:13
    AdEx Introduces Revamped Web3 Advertising Platform, Employs AI and ZK Tech
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    In a major pivot, AdEx announced the launch of a Web3 advertising platform, repositioning itself as a tool primarily for blockchain and crypto advertisers looking to engage with the broader Web2 audience. The novel product features several technological advancements, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and zero-knowledge (ZK) tooling.

    AdEx launches Web3 advertising platform, leverages AI and ZK tech

    Initially launched in 2017 as a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, AdEx platform has rebranded itself as a Web3 advertising platform fueled by the latest developments in the hottest segments in digital tech. Namely, AdEx employs AI instruments and ZK privacy tools.

    As a result of AI and ZK tech integration, the platform managed to score notable accomplishments in terms of performance, UX/UI and services.

    Namely, user fees dropped to 7%, with a reduction to 4% for users of ADX, the platform's core native cryptocurrency. In terms of customer success, the platform's redesign prioritizes advertiser needs, integrating with Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) to expand available ad inventory.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Elon Musk's Tweet, Which Shows His Power
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Blasts ChatGPT's Fundamental AI Mechanism
    Satoshi-Era Miner Wallet Wakes Up After 14 Years
    Will XRP's $0.5 Reversal Finally Happen? Bitcoin Can (BTC) Hold Above $60,000, Cardano (ADA) Lost $0.4: What's Next?

    Advertisers can now use an exended range of payment methods, including major USD-pegged stablecoins like U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), Dai (DAI) and USD Coin (USDC), as well as the platform's native crypto, ADX.

    Also, new features are designed to optimize general ad performance and improve user privacy while posting and updating app campaigns.

    Welcome deposit incentive kicks off with 30% bonuses

    Besides novel opportunities for advertisers, AdEx activated Polygon (MATIC) blockchain support to provide faster transactions and lower fees.

    AdEx celebrates the launch of new advertising platform via a welcome deposit campaign. Advertisers depositing more than $10,000 will receive a 30% bonus on their deposit, enhancing their advertising spend.

    Since its founding in 2017, AdEx has evolved from a crowdfunding initiative that raised over $10 million into a platform focused on the digital advertising sector.

    The platform has grown to include various features beneficial to advertisers, including the introduction of the Ambire Wallet and subsequent rebranding phases. The current update marks a continued focus on integrating advanced technologies to improve advertising efficacy and privacy.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Advertisement
    related image Fetch AI (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX) Merger Finally Coming Together
    Jun 27, 2024 - 13:07
    Fetch AI (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX) Merger Finally Coming Together
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Ripple President Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Implications for XRP
    Jun 27, 2024 - 13:07
    Ripple President Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Implications for XRP
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Elon Musk's Tweet, Which Shows His Power
    Jun 27, 2024 - 13:07
    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Elon Musk's Tweet, Which Shows His Power
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DeltaPrime Unveils $PRIME Token: Pioneering a New Standard in DeFi Governance and Utility
    Discover the $XOO (XOOCITY) Listing on XT
    ShibSharks: A New and Revolutionary Meme Project
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Fetch AI (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX) Merger Finally Coming Together
    Ripple President Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Implications for XRP
    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Elon Musk's Tweet, Which Shows His Power
    Show all