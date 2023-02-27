92 Billion SHIB Added by Major Shiba Inu Whale; He Now Holds 1.1 Trillion SHIB

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As the launch of the Shibarium beta seems to draw closer, whales continue to buy large amounts of Shiba Inu meme token.

In a recent tweet, WhaleStats on-chain wallet tracker spread the word about a major SHIB whale buying a big chunk of this popular meme coin.

92 billion Shiba Inu grabbed by major wallet

The above-mentioned tracker mentioned that a whale called "BlueWhale0068," which is ranked 193rd on the Ethereum chain has laid his hands on a total of 91,956,507,830 Shiba Inu coins, paying $1,162,330 for that amount of meme crypto.

SHIB is the largest asset by U.S. dollar value in this whale's wallet, and it contains $14,144,675 worth of SHIB. That is a whopping 1,113,144,716,088 meme coins.

This is not the only massive purchase of SHIB made recently as the release of the Layer 2 protocol Shibarium keeps drawing closer. Last week, U.Today reported that a major whale had bought a mind-blowing 384 billion SHIB within several days.

Back then, that wallet contained an overall of 19,420,099,565,898 Shiba Inu.

Kusama releases intake form for Shibarium

The lead developer of Shiba Inu and Shibarium has published a short blog post, saying that the team has been receiving a lot of messages from people and companies who want to work with Shibarium to promote it, donate, help, etc.

Most of these projects have been rejected, according to Kusama, due to cost issues, too much FUD and others; some of them were also rejected by the Shib Defense team.

These projects were applied via a new intake form launched on the new Shibarium-related website.

Over the weekend, Kusama lavishly spread foggy hints on his Twitter page, which many interpreted as ones related to the soon-promised Shibarium release. He added first one dot and then three dots to his Twitter bio section. Some believe that a "dot," in this case, means the end of a current project and a shift for another.

As for the beta release itself, in the aforementioned blog post, Shytoshi Kusama wrote that the team are going to release the docs for Shibarium and beta as soon as possible, as well as update the Wiki section dedicated to the Layer 2 solution.

The top developer reminded followers that all tokens and products on the Shibarium beta network will only be for testing purposes. He warned users not to fall for the efforts of scammers who will most certainly offer SHIB fans to buy stuff before the network launches.