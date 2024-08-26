    $69 Million in Ethereum (ETH) Sent to Major Crypto Exchange

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Ethereum witnessed intense selling pressure from whales
    Mon, 26/08/2024 - 13:00
    $69 Million in Ethereum (ETH) Sent to Major Crypto Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The price of Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency, has faced a slight correction earlier today. While ETH is still expected to push toward the next high, some whales have turned bearish. This has added more pressure on trading activity, leveling additional obstacles for ETH to trigger a massive rally.

    Whale Alert, the leading crypto tracking service, has detected two notable whale transactions earlier today. In the first transfer, a whale sent 12,573 coins from an unknown wallet to leading U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase. Based on the Ethereum price during the time, this transfer is estimated to be worth around $35 million.

    The second transfer was conducted almost seven hours after the first movement. Whale Alert revealed that this whale also transferred 12,573 coins from an unknown crypto wallet to Coinbase. However, it is valued around $34.6 million, owing to the subsequent drop in the ETH price.

    Impact on ETH price

    Transfers like these typically put intense selling pressure on a coin. Whales are considered as key market players, as they have the tendency to influence trading behavior. The selling of these coins is indeed a bearish development for Ethereum. In fact, it has already put pressure on the price, as the market has witnessed a drop today.

    Notably, the ETH price was looking solid over the weekend as it even cleared the crucial $2,800 level on Aug. 24. However, it has witnessed a slight drop amid this selling pressure from whales. As of this publication, Ethereum is trading at $2,746, after a drop of 0.47% in the last 24 hours.

    The 24 -hour trading volume of the leading altcoin is also down 16.72% to $9.6 billion, showing a slight bearish sentiment on the market. However, ETH is still up 6.43% over the last seven days. This means that the coin has the potential to sustain this pressure and continue its upward momentum in the near future.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

