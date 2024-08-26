$69 Million in Ethereum (ETH) Sent to Major Crypto Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price of Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency, has faced a slight correction earlier today. While ETH is still expected to push toward the next high, some whales have turned bearish. This has added more pressure on trading activity, leveling additional obstacles for ETH to trigger a massive rally.

Whale Alert, the leading crypto tracking service, has detected two notable whale transactions earlier today. In the first transfer , a whale sent 12,573 coins from an unknown wallet to leading U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase. Based on the Ethereum price during the time, this transfer is estimated to be worth around $35 million.

The second transfer was conducted almost seven hours after the first movement. Whale Alert revealed that this whale also transferred 12,573 coins from an unknown crypto wallet to Coinbase. However, it is valued around $34.6 million, owing to the subsequent drop in the ETH price.

Impact on ETH price

Transfers like these typically put intense selling pressure on a coin. Whales are considered as key market players, as they have the tendency to influence trading behavior. The selling of these coins is indeed a bearish development for Ethereum. In fact, it has already put pressure on the price, as the market has witnessed a drop today.

Notably, the ETH price was looking solid over the weekend as it even cleared the crucial $2,800 level on Aug. 24. However, it has witnessed a slight drop amid this selling pressure from whales. As of this publication, Ethereum is trading at $2,746, after a drop of 0.47% in the last 24 hours.