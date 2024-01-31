Advertisement
AD

600 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens in 24 Hours: Where Does It All Go?

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu sees spike of whale activity on network; however, it is not so simple
Wed, 31/01/2024 - 13:41
600 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens in 24 Hours: Where Does It All Go?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Over the past 24 hours, an astounding 600 billion Shiba Inu tokens have been transferred in three separate transactions. These movements can be considered a glimpse into the flow of assets within the current SHIB ecosystem. 

Advertisement

The first transaction, originating from Bithumb's wallet (0x9b1), sent an immense volume of SHIB to an unknown wallet (0x95a). Bithumb could be facilitating a transfer on behalf of a client or moving funds within its network of wallets. The destination wallet may be a private investor or another exchange, diversifying its SHIB holdings or preparing for a trade.

SHIBUSDT Chart
SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

In the second transaction, a wallet associated with Wintermute (0x4F8) transferred a significant number of SHIB tokens to the same recipient wallet (0x95a). Wintermute is known for algorithmic trading and liquidity provision, which means that they are most likely rebalancing their portfolios or providing liquidity for trading pairs involving SHIB.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps 1,530% in Epic Market Turnaround

The third transaction involved Robinhood's wallet (0x2eF), also sending SHIB to the recipient wallet (0x95a). This move could be part of Robinhood's asset management strategy, possibly related to customer trading activities or the rebalancing of its SHIB holdings.

Turning to the price analysis of Shiba Inu, the SHIB price chart reveals a recent downtrend, with the token trading below key moving averages. Support levels are currently found at $0.0000096, with the next significant support at $0.0000084. On the resistance side, SHIB faces a hurdle at $0.0000109, followed by $0.0000120.

In a bullish scenario, should SHIB's price rebound from the current support level and break through the immediate resistance, the next target could be the $0.0000120 level. A successful breach of this resistance could pave the way for a push toward the $0.0000140 mark, driven by renewed investor interest and market dynamics.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu: Big Reason Why Shytoshi Kusama May Be in UAE Now
2024/01/31 13:39
Shiba Inu: Big Reason Why Shytoshi Kusama May Be in UAE Now
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Massive Whale Dumps Trillions of PEPE for ETH in Strange Move
2024/01/31 13:39
Massive Whale Dumps Trillions of PEPE for ETH in Strange Move
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image New Bitcoin (BTC) Era Announced by VanEck's Gabor Gurbacs
2024/01/31 13:39
New Bitcoin (BTC) Era Announced by VanEck's Gabor Gurbacs
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Prague Gaming & TECH Summit 2024: Final Agenda Unveiled with a Focus on Future Trends, Compliance and More
Global Blockchain Show 2024: Rising at Supersonic Speed
QRDO Foundation and EQ LAB Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch the Warden Protocol
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

600 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens in 24 Hours: Where Does It All Go?
Shiba Inu: Big Reason Why Shytoshi Kusama May Be in UAE Now
Massive Whale Dumps Trillions of PEPE for ETH in Strange Move
Show all