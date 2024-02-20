Advertisement
60 Million XRP Sent to Unknown Amid XRP Community Concerns

Gamza Khanzadaev
Amid controversy within XRP community, Ripple has transferred 60 million XRP, valued at $34.09 million, to undisclosed wallet
Tue, 20/02/2024 - 13:14
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Ripple, a blockchain-based platform facilitating cross-border transfers, has recently executed a notable transaction, transferring 60 million XRP, valued at approximately $34.09 million, to an undisclosed wallet. This transaction, detected and reported by Whale Alert, has drawn the attention of the XRP community, prompting discussions about its implications.

While the recipient's identity remains unknown, blockchain analysis suggests that the destination wallet was activated in October 2023, following a transfer of 70 million XRP from a Ripple-owned address. Presently, the wallet holds a total of 150.28 million XRP, indicating previous transactions involving Ripple.

Community displeased

This transfer occurs amid ongoing discussions within the XRP community regarding Ripple's actions and its relationship with the broader ecosystem. Concerns have been raised regarding potential price manipulation by Ripple and the possibility of liquidating its significant XRP holdings, including tokens held in escrow accounts.

In response to these concerns, Ripple's Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz has clarified the company's stance, denying allegations of price manipulation and confirming the technical feasibility of accessing XRP from escrow accounts. Nevertheless, uncertainty persists among community members regarding Ripple's intentions and the impact of such transactions.

The community's concerns highlight a fundamental tension in the XRP ecosystem: balancing Ripple's role as a significant stakeholder with the need for decentralization and transparency. While transparency advocates hope that such large transfers are disclosed with context, others argue that business strategies require confidentiality. Ultimately, rebuilding trust hinges on open communication and addressing community concerns directly. 

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

