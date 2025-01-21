Advertisement
AD

    400,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) to Binance Spark Sell-off Concern

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Massive Dogecoin stash moved to Binance as whales weigh options on market
    Tue, 21/01/2025 - 14:17
    A
    A
    A
    400,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) to Binance Spark Sell-off Concern
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With the market recording more than $630 million in crypto liquidations in the past 24 hours, securing profits and cutting losses remains the goal for market whales. This became evident with a recent Dogecoin (DOGE) transfer to Binance, sparking sell-off concerns.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin to Binance: Are whales selling?

    The market has witnessed massive DOGE whale movements in the past few weeks. The latest, as spotted by Whale Alert, features 400,000,000 DOGE, valued at $137,793,702 when the transfer was made. This massive DOGE came from an anonymous whale; the move has inspired multiple interpretations.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 10% to Five-Week High: Is This Just Beginning?
    Fri, 01/17/2025 - 11:19
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 10% to Five-Week High: Is This Just Beginning?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Generally, when whales move their coins to a trading platform, the idea is to sell off the asset. However, other possibilities abound, including deploying the funds to partake in yield or farming offerings the exchange offers.

    Assuming the plan is to sell, Dogecoin is hemorrhaging as bears take over the market. When writing, the meme coin was trading at $0.3441, down by 9.29% in the past 24 hours. For an altcoin that boasts marginal growth over the past week, this latest drawdown has made it pare its gains in the trailing seven-day period.

    Considering this trend, the whale might have sent the DOGE to Binance to cut its losses.

    Not unusual trend

    It is worth noting that the Dogecoin transfer to Binance is not an unusual trend. As reported earlier by U.Today, a single whale moved at least 90 million DOGE to the top exchange over the weekend.

    Related
    Abnormal $231 Million DOGE Transfer Stuns Dogecoin Rich List
    Fri, 01/17/2025 - 10:35
    Abnormal $231 Million DOGE Transfer Stuns Dogecoin Rich List
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    DOGE whales are also quite active on other trading platforms, with the liquidity to fulfill the sell-off orders. Amid this sell-off, there is a bright side. When sell-offs reach a cliff, the circulating supply faces a slight dent, which can help restore confidence and market recovery.

    This trend is expected in the coming weeks, a shift that may be fast-tracked if Bitcoin’s price recovers.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Dogecoin #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Jan 21, 2025 - 14:02
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for January 21
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Jan 21, 2025 - 13:55
    Shiba Inu Death Cross Appears on Hourly Charts Amid Market Sell-off
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MemeX by Phemex: Effortless Meme Token Trading on Solana for Everyone
    Gate Ventures Pledges $20M to Support the BNB Incubation Alliance (BIA)
    The 13th Global Edition of CYSEC QATAR 2025 to Gather 500+ Global Experts in Cybersecurity to Strengthen Qatar’s Future
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    400,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) to Binance Spark Sell-off Concern
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for January 21
    Shiba Inu Death Cross Appears on Hourly Charts Amid Market Sell-off
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD