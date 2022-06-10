400 Million Dogecoin Bought by Whale as Price Nears Historic Support

Blockchain data tracker WhaleStats has reported that, in recent hours, a top whale named "Scarlet Witch," ranking 74th among the largest BNB whales it tracks, has bought 400 million Dogecoin, valued at $31,666,000.
🐋🐋🐋🐋🐋🐋🐋 BNB whale "Scarlet Witch" just bought 400,000,000 $doge ($31,666,000 USD).— WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) June 10, 2022
Ranked #74 on WhaleStats: https://t.co/1zsBgYri2A
Transaction: https://t.co/rX3pGwHcGm#DOGE #BEP20 #BNB #whalestats #babywhale #BBW
The BNB whale also made a purchase of 200 million MATIC, 10 million of Avalanche’s AVAX, 18 billion WIN, 2.8 billion TRX tokens and a few others. However, a peek into the whale's address indicates that the whale mostly bets on Dogecoin. The meme cryptocurrency makes up 28.82% of the whale's holdings, representing the largest bunch after BTCB token. The top whale's recent purchase is reflected at the time of writing, indicating that the large holder has not traded off his coins.
🏆 Top 10 purchased tokens by 1000 biggest #BSC whales today— WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) June 10, 2022
🥇 $TUSD @tusd_official
🥈 $AVAX @avalancheavax
🥉 $TRX @tronfoundation
4️⃣ $MATIC @0xPolygon
5️⃣ $DOGE @dogecoin
6️⃣ $BUSD @PaxosGlobal
7️⃣ $CTSI @cartesiproject
8️⃣ $BLZ @BluzelleHQ
9️⃣ $WIN
🔟 $ZIL pic.twitter.com/6TUfomQ63V
According to WhaleStats data, Dogecoin has made a comeback among the top 10 most purchased tokens by the top 1,000 BSC whales. This follows the whopping 400 million Dogecoin purchase. Presently, the top 100 BNB wallets are holding $47,666,195 worth of DOGE.
Dogecoin's large transactions have likewise increased by 14% in the past 24 hours, according to on-chain metrics from IntoTheBlock crypto analytics. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a dip at the moment as Bitcoin and the majority of tokens record slight losses.
Large transactions track transfers that are $100,000 or more, and an increase in these metrics serve as a proxy for whales and institutions. It also provides insight into their potential investments.
Cryptocurrency market declines
Cryptocurrencies fell on June 10 after U.S. inflation hit its highest level since 1981. According to data provided by the United States Department of Labor, the consumer price index (CPI) climbed 8.6% in the past month, surpassing analysts' expectations. The U.S. Federal Reserve seems to be facing even more pressure to raise interest rates in order to control growing inflation.
Just like the rest of the market, Dogecoin was trading down 3.26% at $0.077 at the time of publication.