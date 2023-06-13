3.8 Trillion SHIB Moved to Blank Wallet – New Whale Emerges

Tue, 06/13/2023 - 14:12
article image
Yuri Molchan
Staggering amount of SHIB has been transferred to a new address
3.8 Trillion SHIB Moved to Blank Wallet – New Whale Emerges
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to the prominent crypto tracker Whale Alert, slightly more than two hours ago, a massive amount of SHIB – 3,821,233,843,288 meme coins – were transferred between unknown wallets.

This sum is worth $25,881,216. Earlier today, several other staggering SHIB lumps were transferred, while the meme coin’s price is trying to recover after the sharp fall over the weekend.

The aforementioned 3.8 trillion transaction was made to a completely new wallet and has resided in it so far. This could be either a sale and a new SHIB whale stepping into the market or an investor redistributing his SHIB holdings.

According to Etherscan, earlier today, the same sending wallet transferred 14,000,000,000 SHIB to another address. Prior to that, over the past 60 days, this address had received roughly 3.7 trillion in eight transactions from a wallet that seems to be inactive now.

Largest SHIB whale grabs trillions of Shiba Inu

As reported earlier today by the analytics platform @lookonchain, a whale, who was referred to as “the largest holder of SHIB”, laid his hands on 1.5 trillion Shiba Inu coins, buying those SHIB from Coinbase and Binance for approximately $10 million. This is the biggest SHIB whale, excluding crypto exchanges, @lookonchain states. On May 16, this whale transferred around 20 trillion SHIB to an address "0x73AF". That lump of meme coins is now evaluated at $134.4 million.

In the meantime, Shiba Inu has been recovering from Saturday’s sharp fall of around 30%. Since then, the prominent meme coin has gained 14.11% and over the past 24 hours the rise has constituted nearly 4%.

Related
This Mega Popular Shibarium Token Gets Listed by New Exchange

Shibarium’s BONE scores another listing this week

This week, Bone ShibaSwap token (BONE), which serves as gas on the Shibarium Layer-2 network and helps to burn SHIB, has been listed on a popular Australian exchange Coinspot. On Monday, support for BONE trading was added by Swyftx exchange, also based in Australia.

Last week, the token was listed by the Unocoin exchange. At the time of this writing, the token is trading at $0.7048 after rising 2.69% within the past day.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #BONE #Cryptocurrency Whales #Meme Cryptocurrencies
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Hedera (HBAR) up 5% After Unveiling Smart Contract Update: Details
06/13/2023 - 14:00
Hedera (HBAR) up 5% After Unveiling Smart Contract Update: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ripple CEO on Hinman Emails: "I Don’t Have a Single Polite Word"
06/13/2023 - 13:45
Ripple CEO on Hinman Emails: "I Don’t Have a Single Polite Word"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Gate.HK CEO Kevin Lee Assures Users With 100% Proof of Reserve From Outset
06/13/2023 - 13:40
Gate.HK CEO Kevin Lee Assures Users With 100% Proof of Reserve From Outset
Guest AuthorGuest Author