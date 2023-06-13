3.8 Trillion SHIB Moved to Blank Wallet – New Whale Emerges

Staggering amount of SHIB has been transferred to a new address

According to the prominent crypto tracker Whale Alert, slightly more than two hours ago, a massive amount of SHIB – 3,821,233,843,288 meme coins – were transferred between unknown wallets.

This sum is worth $25,881,216. Earlier today, several other staggering SHIB lumps were transferred, while the meme coin’s price is trying to recover after the sharp fall over the weekend.

The aforementioned 3.8 trillion transaction was made to a completely new wallet and has resided in it so far. This could be either a sale and a new SHIB whale stepping into the market or an investor redistributing his SHIB holdings.

🚨 🚨 3,821,233,843,288 #SHIB (25,881,216 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/5oiHWQQ2fM — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) June 13, 2023

According to Etherscan, earlier today, the same sending wallet transferred 14,000,000,000 SHIB to another address. Prior to that, over the past 60 days, this address had received roughly 3.7 trillion in eight transactions from a wallet that seems to be inactive now.

Largest SHIB whale grabs trillions of Shiba Inu

As reported earlier today by the analytics platform @lookonchain, a whale, who was referred to as “the largest holder of SHIB”, laid his hands on 1.5 trillion Shiba Inu coins, buying those SHIB from Coinbase and Binance for approximately $10 million. This is the biggest SHIB whale, excluding crypto exchanges, @lookonchain states. On May 16, this whale transferred around 20 trillion SHIB to an address "0x73AF". That lump of meme coins is now evaluated at $134.4 million.

In the meantime, Shiba Inu has been recovering from Saturday’s sharp fall of around 30%. Since then, the prominent meme coin has gained 14.11% and over the past 24 hours the rise has constituted nearly 4%.

Shibarium’s BONE scores another listing this week

This week, Bone ShibaSwap token (BONE), which serves as gas on the Shibarium Layer-2 network and helps to burn SHIB, has been listed on a popular Australian exchange Coinspot. On Monday, support for BONE trading was added by Swyftx exchange, also based in Australia.

Last week, the token was listed by the Unocoin exchange. At the time of this writing, the token is trading at $0.7048 after rising 2.69% within the past day.