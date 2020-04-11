25,000 BTC Transferred for Tiny Fees Banks Cannot Provide

Tweet-based article

Whale Alert has shared data on 25,000 BTC transferred between crypto exchanges and anonymous wallets. The tiny fees charged for this were those banks can’t afford to take

Whale Alert has shared data on a dozen transactions show that a total of 25,000 BTC has been moved by digital exchanges and wallets with anonymous owners. This amount in crypto consitutes 172,534,000 in USD.

The crypto exchanges involved in those transactions are the top ones, Binance and Bitfinex, as well as OKEx.

The largest transactions on that list were 5,000 BTC and 2,500 BTC.

Details of those transactions show that fees charged for transferring parts of that gargantuan amount were tiny, such as $0.47 to send 2,500 BTC - $17,235,550.

On Friday, trader BTC_Macro posted a tweet, stating that a mammoth-sized amount of BTC (worth $1.1 bln) had been moved for a tiny fee of just $0.69.

“$1.1b worth of $BTC were just moved for a fee of $0.69. No bank or third party had to approve the transaction, and no Government could've stopped the transfer. Bitcoin is literally a Swiss bank account in your pocket!”

As for the speed of that transaction, he pointed out that it was ‘0.1% of how long a bank wire transfer takes’.