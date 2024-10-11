Advertisement
    $1.33 Billion in XRP in 24 Hours, Can It Trigger XRP Rally?

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    XRP witnessing drama in trading activity today
    Fri, 11/10/2024 - 14:41
    $1.33 Billion in XRP in 24 Hours, Can It Trigger XRP Rally?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP bulls have started to resist the bears with their intense moves. While the price has not jumped massively yet, the long-term prospects of the Ripple-associated coin are optimistic. Traders and investors appear to be more interested and confident in XRP as major gains are expected in the future.

    XRP is witnessing an influx in investment today. The trading activity of the coin is shooting up, injecting bullish momentum into the market. The trading of XRP, according to the latest data from CoinGlass, has skyrocketed 88.13% over the last 24 hours. It is currently standing around the whopping $1.33 billion mark.

    This rising volume is seen across all of the top cryptocurrency exchanges, showing the growing interest in the coin among all trading communities. Binance, the largest crypto exchange on the market, is leading with $456.44 million in volume. It is followed by Bybit at $283.19 million, Bitget at $258.13 million and OKX at $136.52 million, followed by the rest.

    SEC Still Thinks XRP Is a Security

    Supporting the rising volume is the notable surge in Open Interest (OI). The OI for XRP has surged 3.58% during the same period, as disclosed by CoinGlass. It is currently standing at the massive $710.63 million mark. This dramatic rise in OI reveals the increase in open positions for the coin as traders jump on the XRP bandwagon.

    XRP price reaction

    Rising trading activity and investor interest has not really impacted the price of XRP yet. It may leave a more long-term impact on the coin as price rallies depend on various other factors as well. The broader crypto market is still in the consolidation phase, and the macroeconomic situation is not really helping it.

    As of writing time, XRP is trading at $0.5349. The coin has surged 1.09% in the last 24 hours, maintaining its support around the $0.53 level. The Ripple-backed coin needs to clear the next resistance level of $0.57 in order to trigger a more broader rally. If it happens, the next immediate target will be the $0.61 level.

    #Ripple News #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

