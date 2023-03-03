$13,000 per Bitcoin (BTC)? Analyst Warns This Might Happen

Fri, 03/03/2023 - 16:14
Alex Dovbnya
Analyst Jared Blikre has warned that Bitcoin could plummet to $13,000 if another major failure occurs, citing the downfall of Binance as a potential trigger for such a massive drop
Bitcoin's recent crash has prompted warnings from analysts, including Jared Blikre, who says that the cryptocurrency could plunge to $13,000 if another major failure occurs.

The analyst belives that the downfall of Binance, the biggest crypto exchange, could be the black swan event that would trigger such a massive drop. 

Blikre, who made the comments on Yahoo Finance, noted that the recent down candle is the biggest seen in a long time. 

He also remarked that it could take a long time to deflate the leverage built up in the cryptocurrency system.

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin lost 6% of its value in less than an hour earlier today, hitting an intraday low of $22,000 on the Bitstamp exchange.

Binance CEO Shares Jaw-Dropping WeChat Hoax About Himself
The recent sell-off came amid the collapse of Silvergate, a cryptocurrency-friendly bank whose shares took a massive 50% hit and reached an all-time low. The implosion sent shockwaves across the cryptocurrency ecosystem, with major players, such as Coinbase, scrambling to sever ties with the embattled bank.    

Blikre's warning of a potential crash to $13,000 comes amidst $210.14 million in crypto liquidations over the past 24 hours, with long positions accounting for 96.78% of the total.

After the recent crash, the world's largest cryptocurrency is trading at the $22,300 level on major spot exchanges. 

It remains to be seen whether Bitcoin will recover from this latest setback or if it will continue to decline.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

