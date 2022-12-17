Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for December 17

Sat, 12/17/2022 - 10:22
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is fall of XRP going to last?
XRP Price Analysis for December 17
Most of the coins have followed the decline of Bitcoin (BTC), according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception, going down by 6.50% since yesterday.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, XRP is trading in the narrow range between the support at $0.3490 and the resistance at $0.3565. The price has tested the upper level several times, but has failed to fix above it.

If it succeeds, there is a probability to see a local rise to the $0.36 mark.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the support level at $0.3479. While the price is above it, there is a chance for a short-term correction. However, if closure happens near the $0.35 mark, one can expect a drop to the $0.33 zone soon.

XRP/BTC chart by TradingView

XRP is looking bearish on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC) as the price is near the local support level at 0.00002114. In this case, the more likely scenario is a continued downward move to the 0.00002 area.

XRP is trading at $0.03551 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

