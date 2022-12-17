Original U.Today article

BTC and ETH Price Analysis for December 17

Sat, 12/17/2022 - 09:15
Do top coins have any bullish potential?
The weekend has started with a continued drop on the cryptocurrency market as none of the coins are in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 4.20% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the middle of the channel after the false breakout of the resistance at $18,157. At the moment, bears have again seized the initiative as bulls could not fix the price above the $18,000 zone.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 15

If the decline continues to the $16,000 mark, there is a high chance to see a breakout of the support at $15,632.

Bitcoin is trading at $16,754 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has lost more value, falling by 7.45%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) on the daily time frame. Currently, the rate is located closer to the support than to the resistance. The price is far away from the $1,300 mark, which means that traders can expect a test of $1,100 within a few days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,182 at press time.

