XRP Pool Among 12 to Exit Binance Liquidity Swap

Tue, 10/10/2023 - 09:43
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Binance exchange delisting XRP alongside 11 other liquidity pools
XRP Pool Among 12 to Exit Binance Liquidity Swap
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance exchange, the biggest trading platform in the world by volume, has announced it will be delisting a total of 12 trading pairs from its Liquidity Swap offering. 

According to the trading behemoth, the liquidity pairs that feature XRP/BUSD also include BEL/USDT, FTM/BUSD, FUN/USDT, GMT/BNB, GMT/ETH, HFT/USDT, IDEX/USDT, LEVER/USDT, MAGIC/BTC, MANA/BUSD and OP/BUSD pairs, respectively.

Related
Binance to Delist 25 BUSD Trading Pairs: Details

It is not unusual for Binance exchange or even other trading platforms to delist assets that are generally underperforming. In Binance's case, it claimed that these delisted trading pairs do not currently meet its requirement for sustained support on its Liquidity Swap offering. The exchange highlighted that impacted users will have until Oct. 17 to either close or settle all opened positions.

The firm reassured readers that the delisting of the trading pools on the Binance liquidity swap does not impact the trading of these pairs on its spot markets, where applicable. While the exchange said users will be able to trade other supported pairs on Binance Swap, for the delisted ones, new liquidity additions will be barred as of Friday, Oct. 13.

Binance's periodic sanitation

As the biggest digital currency trading outfit, Binance is known to conduct periodic sanitation of its platform. As reported earlier by U.Today, one of the latest pairs to be delisted from the exchange are the XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) pairs that were taken off the platform as a result of a recent regulatory sweep.

Related
Binance (BNB) Fiat Trading Volume Down by 95% From 2021 Peak

The ongoing legal clash between Binance and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also fueled the delisting of a number of trading pairs from the platform to avoid complicating its regulatory woes.

In all, Binance is always striving to be compliant in each of the markets it operates in and, as such, limits its supported trading pairs to what is permitted by law.

#Binance
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image XRP Whales Are Not Stopping, Grabbing $730 Million This Year, $8 Billion in Total
2023/10/10 09:43
XRP Whales Are Not Stopping, Grabbing $730 Million This Year, $8 Billion in Total
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image SHIB Burns Rise 100% After Shytoshi Kusama's Recent Bullish Statement
2023/10/10 09:43
SHIB Burns Rise 100% After Shytoshi Kusama's Recent Bullish Statement
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium and BONE Listed on Prominent Turkish Crypto Platform
2023/10/10 09:43
Shiba Inu's Shibarium and BONE Listed on Prominent Turkish Crypto Platform
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev