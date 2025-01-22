Advertisement
    XRP Plots Rebound, Is ATH Next Stop?

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP has right setup to retest its previous ATH, but when?
    Wed, 22/01/2025 - 14:15
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    XRP is still making notable progress as the broader market begins a mild bullish recovery. Its price performance has remained positive since at least early November 2024. XRP has posted new price levels that it has not reached in over seven years.

    XRP's impressive market momentum

    According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP is changing hands at $3.24, a 3.02% increase in the last 24 hours. 

    Article image
    XRP 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Despite experiencing a drop of 53.70% to $7.65 billion in trading volume, XRP looks set to rebound on the market. If sustained, the price action of XRP may breach new heights in the ongoing bullish rally.

    In the last 24 hours, XRP has fluctuated between a low of $3.09 and a high of $3.23. Within the last seven days, XRP has hit a high of $3.38 as it struggles to retest its all-time high (ATH) of $3.84. The asset achieved its ATH on Jan. 3, 2018, a little over seven years ago.

    Crypto analysts believe XRP could flip that ATH if it receives enough support from market participants. These include XRP whales and futures traders, as well as retail investors.

    Notably, the asset is just 16.47% from crossing the historical ATH milestone. They argue that if the trading volume registers a surge from investors, it would provide the liquidity that can power buying demand and ultimately a price boom.

    Ecosystem growth bolsters optimism

    Some recent activities within the ecosystem indicate there has been increasing adoption. As reported by U.Today, the XRP Ledger shows a marked increase in addresses. As of the last count, there are 6,005,155 accounts on the XRPL. The accounts have over 62.24 billion XRP, and very few addresses - less than 3,250 - have zero XRP balances.

    Analysts consider these developments as signals that XRP could flip its ATH, particularly with community support.

    Remarkably, XRP has recorded massive gains when compared with other coins in the crypto space. It recently posted approximately 270% gain against Bitcoin, the leading digital asset. Interestingly, XRP’s technical analysis pattern suggests this rally may yet linger.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

