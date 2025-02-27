XRP Derivatives Contracts to Arrive on Major Japanese Exchange, Bitcoin Records Worst February in 11 Years, Ripple Appeal Dismissal Likely Next, SEC Veteran Says: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP derivatives contracts to arrive on major Japanese crypto exchange: Details

According to a recent X post by bitFlyer, a major Japanese crypto exchange, its leveraged trading product, called "bitFlyer Crypto CFD, " will soon start supporting two major digital assets, XRP and ETH. CFDs, or Contracts for Differences, are similar to derivatives contracts and allow traders to speculate on the price movements of cryptos without owning the underlying asset. Previously, bitFlyer only provided CFDs for Bitcoin, but in expanding its range of supported assets, it plans to attract more users to the platform. At the moment, bitFlyer Crypto CFD handles the pair BTC-CFD/JPY, but with the start of handling ETH and XRP, the following pairs will be added: ETH-CFD/JPY, XRP-CFD/JPY.

Bitcoin (BTC) records ugliest February in 11 years

Bitcoin continues to sail in a sea of red; yesterday , despite the U.S. stock market opening in the green, BTC's price unexpectedly dropped 1.48% to $85,400. This marks the lowest Bitcoin has traded in three months, since November, meaning that the decline erased all the recent gains, including BTC's new all-time high of $109,588. Adding to the grim sentiment is the flagship crypto's historical data; per CryptoRank, this February is actually the worst for BTC in almost 11 years. Bitcoin has not seen such an ugly February since 2014, when its price recorded a 33.7% correction. As March is inching closer, historical trends suggest an average return of 11.8% for this month. The median, however, differs significantly and is -2.10%.

Dropping Ripple appeal "next up for sure," former SEC exec