XRP Among Top Altcoin Winners in Digital Asset Investment Surge: CoinShares

Mon, 03/27/2023 - 15:35
article image
Alex Dovbnya
XRP emerged as one of top winners in recent surge of digital asset investment products, which saw turnaround after six weeks of outflows
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Digital asset investment products experienced a remarkable turnaround after six weeks of outflows totaling $408 million. According to CoinShares' latest report, recent inflows amounted to $160 million, the largest weekly gain since July 2022.

Amid this surge, XRP emerged as one of the top winners among altcoins with inflows of $1.2 million.

The controversial token, which is linked to blockchain company Ripple Labs, is currently trading at $0.48, up roughly 6.3% in the past few hours and about 24% over the past week.

As reported by U.Today, XRP-friendly lawyer John Deaton suggested that the XRP price could potentially surge if Ripple Labs prevails in its ongoing legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Related
Cardano (ADA) Could Be Set for 11% Spike, Here's How
The extremely important court decision, which is expected within the next few weeks, could provide much-needed clarity for XRP's future growth and significantly impact the broader cryptocurrency market.

Notably, inflows were recently observed across multiple countries, indicating a broad improvement in sentiment in the asset class. The United States, Germany and Canada led the charge with inflows of $69 million, $58 million and $26 million, respectively.

Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, was the primary beneficiary, receiving inflows of $128 million. Altcoins such as Solana and Polygon also experienced significant inflows, with $4.8 million and $1.9 million, respectively. These investment surges come amid increasing investor concerns about stability in the traditional finance sector.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

