XP.NETWORK Obtains Corporate Baker Status in Tezos (XTZ) Ecosystem

The XP.NETWORK team, developers of a pioneering cross-chain NFT-oriented bridge, has joined the ecocystem of Tezos (XTZ) blockchain validators.

XP.NETWORK team becomes newest Tezos (XTZ) corporate baker

According to the joint official announcement shared by XP.NETWORK and Tezos Foundation, the two platforms have entered into a long-term strategic collaboration.

Everything is set to go, we just cut the ribbon #XPNETWORK's new and improved #website!Don't be a stranger, come check out the #fresh and #redesigned home we made for our #company's bridge, information, and #community ⚡️ https://t.co/b6UV1ATl3Z — XP.NETWORK (@xpnetwork_) February 15, 2022

Starting from April 2022, XP.NETWORK joins the ecosystem of Tezos (XTZ) corporate bakers, or validators. Thus, its technical instruments will confirm Tezos (XTZ) transactions and include them into fresh blocks.

Previously, Tezos (XTZ) was integrated into XP.NETWORK's family of interconnected blockchains: XP.NETWORK has successfully bridged Tezos NFTs to all major smart contracts platforms, including the likes of Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Elrond, Fantom and Binance Smart Chain.

Nir Blumberger, XP.NETWORK CEO, highlights the importance of the collaboration for the adoption of his platform's solutions and for the visibility of its brand:

When we just started our way, XP.NETWORK knew that Tezos is a blockchain we want by our side. We believe this ecosystem is the benchmark many blockchains should aspire toward. We are excited to see what the future holds for this partnership.

Strengthening multi-chain liquidity ecosystem for NFTs: What is XP.NETWORK?

The addition of XP.NETWORK to the suite of Tezos (XTZ) validators further strengthens the integrity of this blockchain and advances its perfrormance.

XP.NETWORK is focused on building the technical basis for seamless cross-network value transfer with a focus on the NFT segment. It aims at building borderless systems for NFT enthusiasts from EVM-compatible and non-EVM networks.

Currently, it is already used by a clutch of big names from the Web3 and crypto scenes.