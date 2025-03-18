Weiss Crypto Comments on XRP's Resilience

Weiss Crypto, the cryptocurrency-centered subsidiary of Weiss Ratings, has commented on XRP's resilience during the broader cryptocurrency market downturn.

It has been noted that the Ripple-linked token has managed to attract an additional $1.8 million in institutional investment over the past week.

On Monday, cryptocurrency firm CoinShares revealed that various digital asset investment products had recorded another week of negative outflows. Bitcoin recorded a whopping $978 million worth of outflows, which shows waning institutional interest. Ethereum (ETH) products also hemorrhaged $176 million.

However, XRP managed to buck the broader bearish trend with rather impressive inflows.

In its most recent statement, Weiss Crypto has opined that "pockets of resilience indicate that investor interest persists beneath the surface."

Earlier this month, legendary trader John Bollinger suggested that the Ripple-linked token might emerge as the new market leader due to its overperformance.

Meanwhile, there are a total of ten pending spot XRP ETF filings in the U.S. As reported by U.Today, Hashdex recently asked the SEC to update its crypto index ETF in order to include various altcoins, including XRP.

However, there is still some uncertainty surrounding the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple. Earlier today, legal analyst Bill Morgan opined that the continuation of the appeal process would negatively affect the price of the token. The appeal is reportedly yet to be dropped due to Ripple trying to negotiate better terms. The SEC is also trying to determine XRP's legal status, according to Fox Business.