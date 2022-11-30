Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales and Crypto Exchange Under Fire: See Details

Wed, 11/30/2022 - 15:20
article image
Yuri Molchan
Whales and this harshly attacked exchange have moved over two trillion Shiba Inu
Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales and Crypto Exchange Under Fire: See Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to the details of two transactions shared by Etherscan, over the past 24 hours, an anonymous whale transferred a mind-blowing amount of SHIB to the Binance exchange.

This was a total of 1,800,000,000,000 meme coins. There was also another transfer of this canine crypto worth paying attention to that moved half a trillion Shiba Inu. This makes it 2.3 trillion SHIB in total.

2.3 trillion canine tokens exchange hands

Per Etherscan-provided data, 1.8 trillion Shiba Inu were transferred by a wallet to a crypto address that belongs to the Binance exchange. The aforementioned tracker did not identify the sender's wallet, so this could be an anonymous whale sending part of his crypto stash to be sold on the largest exchange by trading volume.

The second transfer, which carried 499,999,985,538 SHIB, was clearly made between two Binance wallets — apparently, as part of the continuous proof-of-reserves audit initiated by Binance itself after the recent collapse of another leading exchange, FTX, previously run by Sam Bankman-Fried.

FTX filed for bankruptcy in early November after being unable to bail out its trading company, Alameda Research, using the funds of FTX customers.

SHIB_Binancetransfer_00
Image via Etherscan

Related
DOGE Accepted Next to Apple Pay by Elon Musk's The Boring Company in Las Vegas

Binance and CZ under fire from "Dr. Doom" Roubini

Prominent economist and crypto critic Nouriel Roubini, also known as 'Dr. Doom" in financial circles, has recently been pretty aggressive in his tweets and public speeches about Binance exchange and its CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ).

In particular, several times, Roubini has stated that Binance is "even shadier than FTX" and likened BNB to FTT token and compared CZ of Binance to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
11/30/2022 - 18:16
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 30
11/30/2022 - 15:54
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 30
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image UNI Price Spikes on Uniswap's Major Announcement: Details
11/30/2022 - 15:37
UNI Price Spikes on Uniswap's Major Announcement: Details
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev