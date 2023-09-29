Trading Legend John Bollinger Indicates Potential Surge for Bitcoin

Fri, 09/29/2023 - 09:19
article image
Alex Dovbnya
John Bollinger, renowned market analyst responsible for development of Bollinger Bands, has again placed his analytical focus on Bitcoin
Trading Legend John Bollinger Indicates Potential Surge for Bitcoin
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

John Bollinger, the esteemed market analyst and the innovator behind the Bollinger Bands, has once again turned his focus to Bitcoin, hinting at a potential upward price movement in his recent X post.

He highlighted a two-bar reversal for Bitcoin at the lower Bollinger Band on Sept. 11/12 as the controlling technical factor, suggesting a possible surge if more strength is seen.

https://twitter.com/bbands/status/1707447246881751342

Anticipating Bitcoin rally 

As reported by U.Today, Bollinger recently spotted a potential "upper band" breakout and indicated a possible bullish trend for the cryptocurrency.

Related
Shibarium Lead Shytoshi Kusama Says It's Time to End Silence

Bollinger Bands comprise a middle band representing a simple moving average, and upper and lower bands signifying standard deviation levels from the middle band. These bands serve as a gauge to measure. Traders use these bands to identify potential price spikes and reversals in volatile markets.

Bitcoin price spike comes with caution

Bitcoin's price has recently experienced a 2.4% increase, currently valued at $27,000, with its market capitalization surpassing $530 billion.

Data analytics firm Santiment revealed a bright long-term outlook for Bitcoin, noting whale accumulations of Bitcoin and USDT. However, the firm also cautioned about possible short-term corrections due to heavy profit-taking by traders at the $27,000 mark.

Santiment advised monitoring the 7D MVRV (7-day market value to realized value): when it gets below 0, it may be ideal for another upward move.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #John Bollinger
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Staking Model Can Be Broken by FED
09/29/2023 - 09:07
Ethereum (ETH) Staking Model Can Be Broken by FED
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple v. SEC: XRP Lawyer Exposes SEC's Desperation in Appeal Strategies
09/29/2023 - 08:33
Ripple v. SEC: XRP Lawyer Exposes SEC's Desperation in Appeal Strategies
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Another Bitcoin (BTC) Buy Signal
09/29/2023 - 08:16
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Another Bitcoin (BTC) Buy Signal
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin