Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Tornado Cash No Longer Sanctioned by U.S. Treasury

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 21/03/2025 - 15:04
    This marks significant win for decentralized finance (DeFi) sector in US
    Advertisement
    Tornado Cash No Longer Sanctioned by U.S. Treasury
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The U.S. Treasury Department has removed sanctions against notorious cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash. 

    Advertisement

    The Ethereum-based cryptocurrency mixer was initially added to the sanctions list of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) back in August 2022. It was accused of helping North Korean hackers and other bad actors launder billions of dollars worth of ill-gotten crypto. 

    The cryptocurrency industry has rallied behind Tornado Cash, accusing the U.S. Treasury of overstepping its authority. Coinbase, the leading U.S. exchange, funded a lawsuit against the Treasury filed by several users of the controversial mixer.  

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Golden Cross Nears: What's Next for BTC Price?
    'XRP Is Pre-Mined Security,' Says Max Keiser, Despite Ripple's SEC Win
    Cardano (ADA) to $2? New Price Prediction Says Yes
    Crucial Security Warning Issued by SHIB Team

    The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ended up ruling against the Treasury in late 2024. A Texas-based federal court also ended up siding with the Tornado Cash users in January. 

    Advertisement

    In its most recent statement, the Treasury stressed that it remains "concerned" about state-sponsored hacking and money laundering. 

    At the same time, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has stated that digital assets present "enormous" opportunities for the American people.

    "No one wants to see bad folks use crypto. But privacy is an important feature for many law-abiding citizens, and you can’t sanction open-source code (it’s a free speech issue). Glad to see this get fixed," Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said.  

    #Tornado Cash

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 21, 2025 - 15:47
    Cardano (ADA) at Risk? Crucial Support Faces Major Test
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Mar 21, 2025 - 15:39
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 21
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    FooDriver: Revolutionizing Shopping and Delivery with Web3 Innovation, One-Click Driver Onboarding, Lucrative Tap-to-Earn Gaming, and Growing Community
    Lagrange Strikes a Deal with Matter Labs to Direct Up to 75% of Outsourced Proofs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    FooDriver: Revolutionizing Shopping and Delivery with Web3 Innovation, One-Click Driver Onboarding, Lucrative Tap-to-Earn Gaming, and Growing Community
    Lagrange Strikes a Deal with Matter Labs to Direct Up to 75% of Outsourced Proofs
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) at Risk? Crucial Support Faces Major Test
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 21
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 21
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD