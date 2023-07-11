Space and Time Data Warehouse Integrates AI Tooling Based on GPT-4

With new instruments backed by GPT-4, the latest mainstream generative AI model, Space and Time data warehouse makes decentralized data operations for businesses more transparent, tamper-proof and resource-efficient than ever before.

Space and Time launches AI-powered SQL instruments for data processing

According to an official statement shared by the representatives of Space and Time, it is a data platform integrated with a number of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Meet Houston, your AI data engineer.



Run natural language queries with prompt-to-SQL and generate instant charts and dashboards. Build a data pipeline in seconds with our OpenAI chatbot.



🚀#MeetHouston pic.twitter.com/mCRnlWM6XX — Space and Time (@SpaceandTimeDB) July 11, 2023

With new technical opportunities, digital entrepreneurs, developers, tech investors, analysts and data engineers can generate queries, data pipelines and dashboards with natural language prompts. This significantly reduces the barriers to entry for potential users of AI-based data processing systems.

Also, business organizers can derive valuable insights from their data without the need for additional expertise or resources. This, in turn, makes the process of working with data streamlined, democratic and inclusive.

Scott Dykstra, CTO and co-founder of Space and Time, stresses the importance of using AI tooling for commercial data research processes:

AI-powered SQL is a game-changer for businesses that run a lean analytics team. Leveraging OpenAI decreases time-to-value for building data pipelines, analytics dashboards or simply writing SQL. Space and Time users can generate SQL or Python scripts from prompts, ask natural-language questions about data and get back an accurate visualization of the answer, and load in new datasets all by simply conversing with our chatbot. Whether the focus is indexed blockchain data or off-chain data from your business, discovering, querying and building on that data is just a few prompts away.

With these tools, APIs, dashboards and ML/AI models become accessible via a single click.

Houston chatbot changes game in frontends for data

Houston, a proprietary chatbot instrument by Space and Time, advances the interaction between users and data processing mechanisms. Through simple prompts, users can ask the system any question about data and receive an SQL query as a response.

Ron Bodkin, CEO and Founder of ChainML, stresses that this release is of paramount importance for the massive adoption of OpenAI's latest products:

We are excited to enable Houston with our open-source framework for building applications using AI agents that provides intent detection. Houston is providing industry-leading AI functionality to users, including technical documentation support, code generation, self-service analytics, research, and seamless navigation powered by a conversational interface.

As covered by U.Today previously, Space and Time scored a number of partnerships in Q1-Q2, 2023, with market-leading firms, including Bitget exchange and WeMade.