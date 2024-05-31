Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 31

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of Solana (SOL) ready for local growth?
    Fri, 31/05/2024 - 14:48
    Some coins are returning to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    SOL chart by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has risen by 2.15% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is rising after a false breakout of the local support level of $165.52. If the growth continues to the resistance, there is a possibility to see a further rise to the $170 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price is in the middle of the channel, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. In addition, the volume keeps falling. 

    In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $165-$170 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the support level of $160. If the sellers' pressure continues and the bar closes near the mentioned mark, traders may witness a test of $150.

    SOL is trading at $166.79 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

