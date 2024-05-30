Advertisement
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for May 30

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does price of Toncoin have enough strength to move sharply?
    Thu, 30/05/2024 - 15:56
    Sellers are still dominating over buyers, according to CoinStats.

    TON chart by CoinStats

    TON/USD

    The rate of TON has reduced by 0.4% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of the altcoin is in the middle of a local channel, between the support of $6.3715 and the resistance of $6.5658.

    However, if buyers can hold the initiative and return the rate to the upper line, the energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to $6.65.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the resistance of $6.7275. At the moment, the rate of TON is far from this mark, which means that ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $6.40-$6.60 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. Such a statement is also confirmed by low volume. Likewise, there are low chances of seeing any sharp moves.

    TON is trading at $6.4928 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

