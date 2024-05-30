Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for May 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are still dominating over buyers, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

TON chart by CoinStats

TON/USD

The rate of TON has reduced by 0.4% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of the altcoin is in the middle of a local channel, between the support of $6.3715 and the resistance of $6.5658.

However, if buyers can hold the initiative and return the rate to the upper line, the energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to $6.65.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the resistance of $6.7275. At the moment, the rate of TON is far from this mark, which means that ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $6.40-$6.60 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. Such a statement is also confirmed by low volume. Likewise, there are low chances of seeing any sharp moves.

TON is trading at $6.4928 at press time.