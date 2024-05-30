DOGE Price Prediction for May 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is again mostly red; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has declined by 3.15% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support level of $0.1574. However, if the daily bar closes near it, there is a chance to see a more profound decline to the $0.15 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the price is in the middle of a wide channel. In this case, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves any time soon.

All in all, consolidation in the range of $0.1550-$0.1650 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE has once again failed to fix above the resistance of $0.17. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, the correction may continue to $0.15.

DOGE is trading at $0.1599 at press time.