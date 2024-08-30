    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Above 3 Trillion in 24 Hours, Thanks to 62% Pump in Bullish Whale Activity

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) back on the radar of big investors, with 62% spike in large transactions; What's going on?
    Fri, 30/08/2024 - 14:59
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Above 3 Trillion in 24 Hours, Thanks to 62% Pump in Bullish Whale Activity
    Shiba Inu (SHIB), a cryptocurrency that originally started as a meme, has seen a major spike in large transactions over the past 24 hours. According to data from leading blockchain analytics platform IntoTheBlock, the daily volume of large transactions in SHIB has increased by over 62%. 

    This brings the total volume of large transactions over the past day to 3.05 trillion SHIB, or $42.88 million in monetary terms.

    The data for the metric only counts in transactions worth no less than $100,000 each. Since there were 82 of them, this means that the typical Shiba Inu whale transaction during this period was worth about 37.19 billion SHIB, or about $522,926. 

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    If the average whale transaction in a 24-hour period is five times higher than the norm, making over half a million dollars, it can only mean that big investors are getting interested in the Shiba Inu market again.

    Normally, such large fluctuations in on-chain activity are not unnoticed and serve as a harbinger of volatility and price disruption. 

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price outlook

    In the recent case of the Shiba Inu token, we have yet to see any significant changes. Nevertheless, the price of SHIB has managed to print some green candles in the last three days, with combined gains of 2.61%. As a popular meme goes, "It's not much, but it's honest work."

    Article image
    SIHB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    If the whale activity continues with SHIB, the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency will get its big move. The direction of that move, however, is a question that is worth waiting for an answer.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

