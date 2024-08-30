Shiba Inu (SHIB) Above 3 Trillion in 24 Hours, Thanks to 62% Pump in Bullish Whale Activity

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), a cryptocurrency that originally started as a meme, has seen a major spike in large transactions over the past 24 hours. According to data from leading blockchain analytics platform IntoTheBlock, the daily volume of large transactions in SHIB has increased by over 62%.

This brings the total volume of large transactions over the past day to 3.05 trillion SHIB, or $42.88 million in monetary terms.

The data for the metric only counts in transactions worth no less than $100,000 each. Since there were 82 of them, this means that the typical Shiba Inu whale transaction during this period was worth about 37.19 billion SHIB, or about $522,926.

If the average whale transaction in a 24-hour period is five times higher than the norm, making over half a million dollars, it can only mean that big investors are getting interested in the Shiba Inu market again.

Normally, such large fluctuations in on-chain activity are not unnoticed and serve as a harbinger of volatility and price disruption.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price outlook

In the recent case of the Shiba Inu token, we have yet to see any significant changes. Nevertheless, the price of SHIB has managed to print some green candles in the last three days, with combined gains of 2.61%. As a popular meme goes, "It's not much, but it's honest work."

SIHB to USD by CoinMarketCap

If the whale activity continues with SHIB, the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency will get its big move. The direction of that move, however, is a question that is worth waiting for an answer.