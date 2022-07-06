Shiba Inu Now Supported by German-Based Financial Service Provider: Details

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
It also mentioned double cashback and rewards program for Shiba Inu community members
Shiba Inu Now Supported by German-Based Financial Service Provider: Details
German-based financial service provider Vivid Money has declared support for SHIB. Aside from Shiba Inu being made available on its platform, it also mentioned a double cashback and rewards program for Shiba Inu community members in a recent tweet.

Shibainuart, a Shib community-focused Twitter handle, indicates what is come: "I had a great chat with @vivid_en  yesterday, and they are launching an amazing card offer exclusively for the #SHIB EU community that sign up for their Visa Card. I'll share the details & link here shortly. You can buy SHIB on their platform as one of their listed assets as well."

In another piece of positive news, bitcoinblack, a VIP cryptocurrency credit card exclusive to 10,000 members worldwide, supports Shiba Inu (SHIB). Secured by the cardholder's crypto, the card is deemed a gateway to a world of luxury goods and services as well as unique members-only experiences.

The bitcoinblack premium credit card allows members to convert their Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu, into spendable cash. There are no spending restrictions for members wherever Visa is accepted globally.

Shiba Inu introduces TREAT as reward token

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, in a blog post, has shared expectations on Shibarium, SHI and the Shiba Inu Metaverse, among others.

Shiba Inu recently announced the results of the DAO vote that reserved the allocation of 20 million BONE for the production of validators and processes within Layer 2 Shibarium. This is why Shiba Inu is introducing TREAT for everyone else, according to Shytoshi Kusama.

TREAT will not only serve the purpose of rewards but will also generate rewards for the Metaverse and the blockchain version of the Shiba Collectible Card Game, as well as help provide balance to SHI.

Shiba Inu's SHIB was trading marginally up at $0.000010 at press time.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

