    Shiba Inu Holders Can Now Pay Delivery Fee With SHIB

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is looking to breach food delivery market
    Fri, 14/06/2024 - 15:12
    Shiba Inu Holders Can Now Pay Delivery Fee With SHIB
    Shiba Inu (SHIB), the crypto industry’s second largest meme coin, can now be used to complete payment for a Web3 food delivery service. The food order was placed through DevourGO, according to Devour, which announced the successful transaction on its X handle.

    Is food delivery payment historic transaction?

    Per DevourGO, the transaction may well be historic as it could be the first time that a food delivery order was paid for with Shiba Inu. The post reads, “Was this the first food delivery order paid for with $SHIB? DevourGO now accepts $SHIB with our Coinbase Commerce integration. We made the first purchase, who is next?”

    Although it cannot be verified if the transaction qualifies as the prime SHIB-paid food delivery, it clearly signals the growing adoption of the dog-themed token. More significantly, Shiba Inu holders can conveniently sort out food bills using their token.

    Devour recently collaborated with Coinbase Commerce to provide a seamless crypto payment option for millions of users on the DevourGO app. With the partnership, owners of wallet accounts can settle food bills easily or via the Coinbase platform.

    Shelly Rupel, CEO of Devour, described the partnership with Coinbase as a win-win for both sides, given that crypto users now have the convenience they crave and restaurants now have a new way to tap into a growing and tech-savvy customer base.

    Shiba Inu's growing utility

    Notably, SHIB has also scored another win among altcoins as its utility in real-world commerce is gaining wider acceptance. 

    This is likely to drive up the value due to increased demand for the token. CoinMarketCap data shows SHIB is currently at $0.00002153, up 0.32%, proof that recent bullish fundamentals might be fueling its resurgence.

    The broader crypto community viewed it as a milestone, not only for SHIB but for the entire ecosystem in terms of other meme coin acceptability in the near future.

    About the author
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

