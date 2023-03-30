SHIB The Metaverse Takes Action to Promote Gender Diversity in Crypto and Blockchain

Alex Dovbnya
n an effort to promote gender diversity in the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 sectors, Shiba Inu's SHIB The Metaverse has formed strategic partnerships with The International Women of Blockchain (IWB) and NOWPayments
Shiba Inu's SHIB The Metaverse has forged new partnerships with The International Women of Blockchain (IWB) and NOWPayments in a bid to promote gender diversity in the realms of cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3.

IWB, an annual conference hosted by a nonprofit organization, focuses on bolstering the blockchain industry through diversity.

The collaboration between SHIB The Metaverse, IWB, and NOWPayments, which facilitates crypto payments and donations,  aims to create a more inclusive Web3 environment for individuals of all genders and nationalities.

This would entail fostering diversity among users, developers, and executive roles.

There's "Clear Directive" to Crush Banking Access for Crypto: Scott Melker
Olayinka Odeniran, IWB's Executive Director, and Xena Kash, NOWPayments' CEO, have expressed enthusiasm for increasing female participation in the crypto and blockchain sectors.

The cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors have witnessed exponential growth over the past few years despite see-sawing crypto prices. 

Yet, the industry has faced a lot of criticism for the underrepresentation of women in various roles: from run-of-the-mill developers to executive leadership. 

This disparity highlights the need for increasing gender diversity in the rapidly evolving industry.

It is worth noting that there has been a growing push for increased representation and gender diversity in the crypto and blockchain space. Industry leaders such as Kusama are now recognizing the importance of fostering a more inclusive environment to ensure continued growth and innovation.

