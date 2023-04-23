SHIB Price Analysis for April 23

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are trying to seize the lost initiative as most of the coins are back in the green zone.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by 1.67% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the slight growth, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local resistance level at $0.00001045. If the daily closure happens below the $0.000010 mark, there is a high chance to see a drop below the support at $0.00001031.

On the bigger time frame, the drop continued after the price had fixed below the $0.000011 zone. The volume remains low, which means that bulls are not ready to buy the coin at the current levels.

If sellers' pressure continues to the important level at $0.00001, the accumulated energy may be enough for a further decrease to the $0.00000950 zone.

On the weekly chart, the price is on the way to the interim support level at $0.00000965. If the closure happens below it, traders are likely to see the rate of SHIB near the next vital area around $0.000008.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001039 at press time.