XRP Price Analysis for April 22

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls remain more powerful than bears even on the weekend, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 1.62% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support level at $0.4412. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the bar closure. If it happens near the resistance, the growth may continue to the $0.48 zone.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of XRP has bounced off after a test of the support at $0.4412. Even though sellers remain more powerful than buyers, there is a chance to see a local correction if the candle closes with no long wicks. Such a scenario is relevant for the next few days.

On the weekly chart, the situation is more bearish as the bar is about to close near the vital level. If it happens, the accumulated energy may be enough for a breakout followed by a blast to the $0.40 area.

XRP is trading at $0.4581 at press time.