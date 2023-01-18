'SHIB Finally Moving,' David Gokhshtein Makes Bullish Statement

Wed, 01/18/2023 - 16:06
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu has been on steady rise since start of 2023
'SHIB Finally Moving,' David Gokhshtein Makes Bullish Statement
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

After a few days of range trading, SHIB exploded higher on Jan. 18, printing a massive daily green candlestick.

"SHIB finally moving," David Gokhshtein, founder of Gokhshtein Media, announced in reaction to the move.

As reported two days ago, Gokhshtein excitedly asked his 696,200 Twitter followers if anyone was loading up on SHIB while suggesting that he had been loading up on the dog-themed cryptocurrency. Shiba Inu has been on a steady rise since the start of 2023 after recovering from lows near $0.000007 at the close of 2022.

Today's gains to intraday highs of $0.00001295 were the biggest as SHIB unexpectedly broke past the $0.000011 barrier that had hampered its price action in the last four days.

Related
SHIB Trading Volume up 110% as Shiba Inu Ecosystem Tokens Gain Popularity

Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is up over 18% in the last 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data. Shiba Inu's trading volume has also increased by a whopping 245%. Data analytics platform Nansen reports heavy SHIB trading on both decentralized and centralized exchanges. SHIB is up 35% in the last seven days.

The optimism stems from the upcoming launch of Shibarium, a Layer 2 network built on top of Ethereum. A beta launch for Shibarium Layer 2 is expected "very soon."

SHIB price action

On the SHIB four-hour chart, a lineup of favorable technical factors can be seen. SHIB has formed a positive crossover, or "golden cross," in its moving averages, supporting the latest upward move.

The second largest dog-themed cryptocurrency had also resolved a bullish pennant, leading to its explosion. The bulls seem to be consolidating, as seen in the gradual buildup of another pennant before another move up.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Largest Crypto Holding on Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX

In this scenario, SHIB might target $0.0000136 next, followed by $0.0000156. Otherwise, SHIB might consolidate near the $0.000011 to $0.000012 range before the next move.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #David Gokhshtein #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone Says Bitcoin May Have Reached Bottom
01/18/2023 - 14:13
Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone Says Bitcoin May Have Reached Bottom
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 18
01/18/2023 - 13:54
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 18
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ripple Lawsuit Ruling Looms, Here Are New Expectations in Wake of FTX Collapse
01/18/2023 - 13:37
Ripple Lawsuit Ruling Looms, Here Are New Expectations in Wake of FTX Collapse
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

'SHIB Finally Moving,' David Gokhshtein Makes Bullish Statement
'SHIB Finally Moving,' David Gokhshtein Makes Bullish Statement
Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone Says Bitcoin May Have Reached Bottom
Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone Says Bitcoin May Have Reached Bottom
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 18
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 18
Ripple Lawsuit Ruling Looms, Here Are New Expectations in Wake of FTX Collapse
Ripple Lawsuit Ruling Looms, Here Are New Expectations in Wake of FTX Collapse
Suspicious XRP Clone Trending After Going up 400%: Scam Alert
Suspicious XRP Clone Trending After Going up 400%: Scam Alert
HyperChainX (HYPER) Soars 115%, Is there Driving Force Behind This Token?
HyperChainX (HYPER) Soars 115%, Is there Driving Force Behind This Token?
Shiba Inu Surpasses Litecoin (LTC) as SHIB Reaches Two Important Milestones
Shiba Inu Surpasses Litecoin (LTC) as SHIB Reaches Two Important Milestones
Are Whales Pushing Chainlink (LINK) Upward? Here's What Data Shows
Are Whales Pushing Chainlink (LINK) Upward? Here's What Data Shows
Shiba Inu L2 Shibarium Launch Might Be Surprisingly Good for DOGE, Analyst Says
Shiba Inu L2 Shibarium Launch Might Be Surprisingly Good for DOGE, Analyst Says
Coinbase Closing Down Operations in Japan: Details
Coinbase Closing Down Operations in Japan: Details
Show all