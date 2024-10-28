SHIB Burns Jump 108% With Price on Verge of Breakout – Here's Major Nuance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Data shared by the popular tracking platform Shibburn has revealed that the SHIB burn rate has shown an impressive 108% rise recently. However, there is a catch in this good news, despite nearly 100 million SHIB meme coins being torched in total.

Advertisement

This has coincided with several consecutive attempts to break out recently. Over the last day, SHIB has attempted to pare its recent losses and rose by less than 2%. The overall price surge since Friday constitutes 3.15%.

Weekly burns spike 108%

Per a recent tweet published by Shibburn, the weekly burn rate of the second largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, has demonstrated a massive surge of 108.73%. Over the last seven days, a substantial amount of 95,442,500 SHIB has been transferred to unspendable blockchain addresses.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the daily burn rate has not been doing so well, as it is down 74.88% in the red zone with an almost tenfold smaller outcome - 9,762,549 SHIB destroyed.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001712 (1hr 0.20% ▲ | 24hr 0.83% ▲ )

Market Cap: $10,075,404,437 (0.75% ▲)

Total Supply: 589,268,689,236,397



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 9,762,549 (-74.88% ▼)

Past 7 Days: 95,442,500 (108.73% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) October 28, 2024

According to figures shown by the Shibburn website, there has been only one burn transfer today so far. On Sunday, there was also just a single transaction, which moved 16,402,650 SHIB to a dead-end wallet.

As reported by U.Today, last Friday, this SHIB metric witnessed a jaw-dropping increase of 65,529.67%.