Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Burns Jump 108% With Price on Verge of Breakout – Here's Major Nuance

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Another large SHIB amount burned to ashes by community
    Mon, 28/10/2024 - 15:24
    SHIB Burns Jump 108% With Price on Verge of Breakout – Here's Major Nuance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Data shared by the popular tracking platform Shibburn has revealed that the SHIB burn rate has shown an impressive 108% rise recently. However, there is a catch in this good news, despite nearly 100 million SHIB meme coins being torched in total.

    Advertisement

    This has coincided with several consecutive attempts to break out recently. Over the last day, SHIB has attempted to pare its recent losses and rose by less than 2%. The overall price surge since Friday constitutes 3.15%.

    Related
    Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet Excites Crypto Community: Details
    Mon, 10/28/2024 - 09:33
    Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet Excites Crypto Community: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Big Mistake: XRP Ledger User Accidentally Burns 10,000 Tokens
    MSTR Is 101% Bitcoin, Proves Michael Saylor
    XRP Death Cross: It's Not Over
    Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet Excites Crypto Community: Details

    Weekly burns spike 108%

    Per a recent tweet published by Shibburn, the weekly burn rate of the second largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, has demonstrated a massive surge of 108.73%. Over the last seven days, a substantial amount of 95,442,500 SHIB has been transferred to unspendable blockchain addresses.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, the daily burn rate has not been doing so well, as it is down 74.88% in the red zone with an almost tenfold smaller outcome - 9,762,549 SHIB destroyed.

    According to figures shown by the Shibburn website, there has been only one burn transfer today so far. On Sunday, there was also just a single transaction, which moved 16,402,650 SHIB to a dead-end wallet.

    As reported by U.Today, last Friday, this SHIB metric witnessed a jaw-dropping increase of 65,529.67%.

    #Token Burn #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 28, 2024 - 23:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of Trillionaire Club for Today
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 28, 2024 - 15:12
    Big Mistake: XRP Ledger User Accidentally Burns 10,000 Tokens
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Husky Inu Moves to New Domain: Join the Presale on thehuskyinu.net
    Cardano Summit Day Two: Driving Adoption, Infrastructure, and Education in Blockchain
    Digital Transformation Week Expo Global 2025 to Convene in London
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of Trillionaire Club for Today
    SHIB Burns Jump 108% With Price on Verge of Breakout – Here's Major Nuance
    Big Mistake: XRP Ledger User Accidentally Burns 10,000 Tokens
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD