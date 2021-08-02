Saudi Aramco, World's Largest Oil Company, Denies Bitcoin Mining Reports

News
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 07:48
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Contrary to various media outlets, company has denied all Bitcoin mining rumors
Saudi Aramco, World's Largest Oil Company, Denies Bitcoin Mining Reports
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The biggest Saudi Arabian oil company, Saudi Aramco, has denied various previously reported rumors about the company's intent to mine Bitcoin.

In a recent report on the Aramco website, the company has released a statement:

With reference to recent reports claiming that the company will embark on Bitcoin mining activities, Aramco confirms that these claims are completely false and inaccurate.

Previously, various media outlets reported that Aramco was interested in Bitcoin mining and negotiating with Bitcoin miners. Allegedly, the company was planning to start using its by-products to generate electricity for cryptocurrency mining.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

article image Ethereum “Millionaire Tier” Whales Now Hold 39.2% ETH Supply, Pushing Price Close to $2,700: Santiment
08/02/2021 - 08:12
Ethereum “Millionaire Tier” Whales Now Hold 39.2% ETH Supply, Pushing Price Close to $2,700: Santiment
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Saudi Aramco, World's Largest Oil Company, Denies Bitcoin Mining Reports
08/02/2021 - 07:48
Saudi Aramco, World's Largest Oil Company, Denies Bitcoin Mining Reports
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
article image 182.3 million XRP Sent to Jed McCaleb, While Ripple Unlocks Another Billion XRP
08/02/2021 - 07:36
182.3 million XRP Sent to Jed McCaleb, While Ripple Unlocks Another Billion XRP
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan