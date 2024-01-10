Crucial Ryoshi Rule Shared by SHIB Member as Community Wants More BONE Listings

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu team’s official marketing lead, who calls herself Lucie, took to X/Twitter in response to numerous messages, in which the SHIB community keeps asking Lucie and members of the development team about new listings of Shibarium gas token BONE.

Lucie shared a crucial rule made by Ryoshi about this and told the community what should be done if they want to see BONE listed on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Rule from Ryoshi concerning new listings

Lucie made it clear to the community that Shiba Inu developers do not deal with getting Shibarium tokens listed on cryptocurrency trading venues. Their focus is on creating “a decentralized future, focusing entirely on DeFi,” Lucie emphasized. Therefore, it does not make any sense to ask the team about new exchange listings for BONE, SHIB or LEASH.

Let's clarify this: asking the team about exchange listings makes no sense.



The #Shibarium Team is dedicated to building a decentralized future, focusing entirely on DeFi (decentralized finances).



If you genuinely desire $Bone to be listed or #Shibarium integration with… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Shibarium ⛓️ (@LucieSHIB) January 10, 2024

The rule set by the mysterious founder of Shiba Inu, Ryoshi, is about never paying to get tokens listed on exchanges. Therefore, the SHIB team never pays exchange listing teams. All the listings of Shiba Inu-related tokens, as Lucie explained, can only be community driven.

She recommended that those who want the BONE token listed on new exchanges and the layer-2 solution integrated should contact those exchanged directly and on their own. “Tag your desired exchanges, mail them, or visit their socials. Be loud, be consistent and don’t give up!” was Lucie’s recommendation to the Shiba Inu community.

However, despite this recommendation, Lucie herself tagged major Indian cryptocurrency exchanges Wazir and CoinDCX with a request to consider listing the BONE token after they had already added SHIB.

SHIB team burns 45.3 billion Shiba Inu

As reported by U.Today, over the past 24 hours, the Shibburn tracker has registered a massive burn of 9,352,492,391 SHIB meme coins made by the Shiba Inu team as they continue to convert BONE tokens set aside from Shibarium fees into SHIB and transfer them to unspendable wallets.

This is the fifth massive burn transaction performed by the SHIB team since late November. In that month and in December, they destroyed more than 36 billion Shiba Inu. Now, with the newly burned 9.3 billion, the overall amount of SHIB burned by developers constitutes more than 45.3 billion meme coins.