RWA Segment Hits New Milestones in 2025: Case of CryptoAutos (AUTOS)

While the sphere of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) is taking crypto by the storm, CryptoAutos (AUTOS), the world’s first crypto automotive marketplace, is facilitating car purchases and rentals with a broad range of cryptocurrencies. It allows clients to buy or rent a car with crypto, while investors can benefit from a fractionalized ownership mechanism.

RWA euphoria gains steam in 2025: CryptoAutos (AUTOS) changing narratives

In 2025, it is safe to say that the RWA market as such is among the most promising spheres for Web3 disruption. Tokenization of real-world assets, such as cars, real estate and luxury goods, is making traditionally illiquid assets more accessible. This, in turn, is beneficial in terms of these assets' integration into sophisticated economic interactions.

CryptoAutos (AUTOS) , a pioneering automotive platform facilitating the purchase and rental of luxury vehicles with cryptocurrency on their unique marketplace, reconsiders the economics of the automotive sphere with digital assets. They have integrated major blockchain networks to accept a wide range of crypto assets, including the likes of Toncoin (TON), Binance Coin (BNB), Hedera (HBAR), Solana (SOL), Sui (SUI), Near Protocol (NEAR) and many more.

Image by CryptoAutos

Tapping into the $100 billion car rental market in the automotive industry, CryptoAutos (AUTOS) has also recently developed its rental fleet in Dubai, UAE. Dubai’s progressive regulatory environment makes it a favourable jurisdiction for RWA innovation. The city has already established itself as a hub for blockchain adoption, with luxury assets being tokenized at scale.

Unveiled by the team in 2024, Crypto Autos have since launched their marketplace, native $AUTOS token and have entered into a number of strategic long-term partnerships with heavyweights of the automotive and digital industries, including the likes of Harley Davidson, Ducati, Mansory, Rebel Cars, TON Blockchain, BNB chain, Flight3, PeiPei, Hedera, Moon Tropica, Noir Ventures, Moola Global and Goldlink.

The initial volume of funding for CryptoAutos' (AUTOS) Dubai tokenized rental fleet exceeds $20 million as of February 2025. To date the platform exceeded $60 million in net car sales, while the user count of its website is achieving 180,000 visits per month.

The platform's tokenomics are underpinned by AUTOS, the core native cryptocurrency and backbone of the product's monetization design. AUTOS token has already made it to the clutch of tier-1 CEXes, including Gate.io and KuCoin, while DEX trading opportunities can be checked via DEXScreener's dashboards.

Benefits for all crypto and RWA enthusiasts

CryptoAutos is creating fair, inclusive and transparent investment opportunities for its token holders, allowing users to potentially earn yield in U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) from the rentals of its luxury vehicle fleet.

Investors will benefit from an estimated annual rental yield, making this a lucrative real-world asset-backed investment. Namely, through CryptoAutos’ platform, users can invest in fractional ownership of high-value vehicles, receive potential rental-based earnings, and gain exposure to the appreciation and resale value of exotic cars.

By combining the efficiency of blockchain with real-world revenue streams, CryptoAutos ensures that digital asset holders can participate in a stable, predictable investment model.