Robert Kiyosaki Names Profitable Asset That May Spike Soon, BTC Weekly Chart Signals Possible Breakout to $40,000, SHIB Lead Teases 'Secret' AI Initiatives: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared summaries of the top three news stories over the past day. Stay tuned for current crypto industry events!

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author names profitable asset that may spike soon

To the big surprise of Robert Kiyosaki's followers, in a recent post , the renowned investor and "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author mentioned something other than his beloved Bitcoin, silver and gold. Instead, he wrote about one prospective asset that he is considering purchasing. In his X post, Kiyosaki mentioned that Apple CEO Tim Cook sold his share of Apple stock after Keybank downgraded the company's rating. The author added that he does not own any Apple shares, but he may buy some if they drop below $150 per unit. He wrote: "I do not own any Apple. May be time to buy Apple if Apple shares drop below $150." However, AAPL is currently trading at $175 per share on the NASDAQ.

Bitcoin (BTC) weekly chart pattern signals possible breakout to $40,000

As spotted by "Carl from the Moon," a crypto analyst with 1.3 million followers on the X platform, Bitcoin is forming an interesting pattern on its weekly chart. The pattern is called a bull flag, which might trigger the flagship currency to spike to $40,000 if validated. On the weekly chart shared by the analyst, one can see a price target of $40,074. This shows that there is still support on the market, even though the unwinding of some large long positions and traders entering short positions is causing the price to move downward. As the consolidation progresses, the price may break out of the upper range level and/or reach a new high after the bulls regain control to start another rally.

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama teases "secret" AI initiatives