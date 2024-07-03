Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Uses Binance Decision to Bolster Its Case

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple has cited the Binance ruling its remedies-related dispute with the SEC
    Wed, 3/07/2024 - 6:19
    Ripple Uses Binance Decision to Bolster Its Case
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company Ripple has filed a notice of supplementary authority regarding a recent ruling in the Binance case. 

    Advertisement

    On June 28, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia partially granted Binance's motion to dismiss the agency's claims that sales of certain cryptocurrencies constituted securities sales. 

    Its notice, it mentioned that the court followed the summary judgment decision in the SEC v. Ripple Labs case issued by Judge Analisa Torres on July 13, 2023. As reported by U.Today, federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson specifically cited the Ripple ruling in the Binance decision, following the logic of Judge Torres by distinguishing secondary market sales and institutional sales. This comes after District Judge Jed Rakoff opined that the specific method of sales was irrelevant when it comes to determining the legal status of digital currencies. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Uses Binance Decision to Bolster Its Case
    Here’s When Ethereum ETFs Are Going to Launch
    XRP's Battle for $0.5 Begins, Here's Why Solana (SOL) Can't Reach $150, Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of This Level
    Superstar Sydney Sweeney Hacked to Promote Fake Solana-Based Memecoin

    Related
    Sun, 06/30/2024 - 07:48
    Ripple's Top Lawyer Celebrates Another SEC Loss
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The court has also said that the U.S. Securities and Exchange's approach to overseeing the industry with the help of litigation is not efficient since it fails to provide relevant parties with a sufficient level of clarity. 

    According to the company, this observation supports its argument that clarifying the legal status of various cryptocurrencies was the most important part of the highly significant summary judgment decision. 

    Related
    Sun, 06/16/2024 - 08:13
    Ripple's Top Lawyer: SEC Is "Raging"
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Ripple also argues that this regulatory uncertainty also means that Ripple did not show "reckless disregard" for the law with its XRP sales, meaning that the harsh remedies requested by the agency are unwarranted. 

    The company is still engaged in a remedies-related dispute with the SEC. As reported by U.Today, the SEC requested more than $2 billion worth of fines and penalties from Ripple.  

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Here’s When Ethereum ETFs Are Going to Launch
    Jul 3, 2024 - 6:22
    Here’s When Ethereum ETFs Are Going to Launch
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image XRP's Battle for $0.5 Begins, Here's Why Solana (SOL) Can't Reach $150, Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of This Level
    Jul 3, 2024 - 6:22
    XRP's Battle for $0.5 Begins, Here's Why Solana (SOL) Can't Reach $150, Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of This Level
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Superstar Sydney Sweeney Hacked to Promote Fake Solana-Based Memecoin
    Jul 3, 2024 - 6:22
    Superstar Sydney Sweeney Hacked to Promote Fake Solana-Based Memecoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Transforming Online Gambling and Community Engagement: Mpeppe (MPEPE) Unveils Strategic Innovations
    Pi Squared Raises $12.5 Million in Seed Funding Led by Polychain Capital to Build a Universal ZK Circuit Powered by Proof of Proof
    SendBlocks Comes Out of Stealth with $8.2 Million in Seed Funding to Streamline Blockchain Data Management
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Uses Binance Decision to Bolster Its Case
    Here’s When Ethereum ETFs Are Going to Launch
    XRP's Battle for $0.5 Begins, Here's Why Solana (SOL) Can't Reach $150, Ethereum (ETH) on Verge of This Level
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD